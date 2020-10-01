Allen Lazard earned a game ball after making six catches for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Saints. Lazard and the Packers are hoping that’s not the highlight of 2020 for the receiver.

Lazard missed practice Thursday with a core muscle injury.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers will look at Lazard’s scans and help determine the next course of action. The Packers are holding their breath it’s rehab and not surgery, but either way, it sounds as if Lazard will miss some time.

Lazard has 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns this season, putting him on pace for 69 receptions for 1,354 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Allen Lazard consulting with core muscle specialist originally appeared on Pro Football Talk