Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson has another 100-yard game, his third of the season and first since Nov. 27.

Watson has four receptions for 100 yards on Sunday Night Football.

He caught a 45-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers, catching the ball one-handed while Lions defensive back Amani Oruwariye was interfering with him. Two plays later, Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for a 13-yard touchdown.

It was the Packers’ first touchdown of the night, giving them a 16-13 lead with 3:17 left in the third quarter.

Rodgers 15-of-21 for 193 yards and a touchdown, and Lazard has four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Allen Lazard, Christian Watson help Packers regain the lead, 16-13 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk