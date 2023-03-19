Allen Lazard calls Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett ‘best teacher’ he’s ever had

New Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard is very much excited to be a part of the Jets organization and he is excited to be taught again by the “best teacher” he’s ever had in his life. That teacher is Jets’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

“He’s the best teacher I’ve ever had in my life and that goes from school to football,” Lazard said about Hackett. “He makes it really easy, and he allows you to go out there and just play fast. And because of that is the reason I’ve had a lot of success these past few years.”

Most will make the connection between the two from their time together in Green Bay, where Hackett spent three seasons (2019-2021) as offensive coordinator under head coach Matt LaFleur. However, their connection in the NFL actually started during Lazard’s first year in the league in 2018, as Lazard noted during his press conference, while he was on the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars, as Hackett was still the offensive coordinator there at the time. Lazard was signed by Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before being signed in December of that year by the Packers.

“He allows you to go out there and play fast and not think,” said Lazard on playing for Hackett and his offense. “Because of that is the reason why I’ve had a lot of success these past few years.”

In three seasons while under Hackett in Green Bay, Lazard caught 108 passes for 1,441 yards and 14 touchdowns, including eight in 2021. Following Green Bay’s trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, Lazard had his chance to be the main part of the passing offense, even without Hackett, who became the head coach of the Denver Broncos. He caught 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns.

Regardless of who the quarterback was going to be, Lazard sounds ready to be a part of this Jets’ offense and it will be exciting watching him paired with Garrett Wilson in the passing game. Having his favorite teacher back will only help the cause.

