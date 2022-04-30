When rattling off the pass-catching options for the Green Bay Packers, Allen Lazard always gets mentioned. Technically, he shouldn’t.

Lazard is unsigned. Yes, he’s a restricted free agent and the window for another team trying to sign him has closed. But he has no contract, so he’s breaking no rules nor incurring any potential fines by staying away from offseason workouts, mandatory minicamp or otherwise. He also could, if he wants, hold out into training camp.

It’s unclear whether the Packers are inclined to try to sign him to an extension that would replace his one-year, $3.986 million salary. It’s also unclear whether he’d even want one at this point. Some believe he intends to get through 2022, become an unrestricted free agent, and sign with the Broncos in 2023, where he would be reunited with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Regardless, the Packers need Lazard in 2022. He’s the best current member of the team (even if he’s technically not a member currently) at the position. They definitely need him this year. The reality is that they may not have him after this year.

Allen Lazard has become a wild-card in the Green Bay receiver room originally appeared on Pro Football Talk