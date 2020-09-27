Allen Iverson wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to go to Golden State

Allen Iverson wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to join the Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Wow. Talk about a new super team.

Longtime NBA star Allen Iverson made waves this week on the "All The Smoke" podcast when he said he wants to see Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo join the Golden State Warriors.

Come on, A.I., you couldn't have suggested the Wizards?

In all seriousness, Giannis on the Warriors would be scary. When Kevin Durant teamed up with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, the Warriors formed one of the most intimidating, successful dynasties in NBA history, even if it only lasted a few seasons. And Giannis would be an even bigger addition than Durant was.

Coming off his second-straight MVP season and his first Defensive Player of the Year win, Giannis is still just 25 years old and playing better basketball right now than anyone in the league. He would immediately turn Golden State into a behemoth once more.

There's a long way to go, and it's not clear how the Warriors would make the salary cap work. Nor is it clear that Giannis even wants to leave Milwaukee, where he just finished a season as the best player on the best team in the sport.

Still, as Allen Iverson realizes, Giannis on the Warriors would be a sight to behold. Hopefully, for the chances of literally every other team in the league, it doesn't happen quite yet.