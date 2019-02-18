Allen Iverson tells Steph Curry the Warriors star is in his 'top five' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Greatness respects greatness.

During Sunday's All-Star Game, Allen Iverson had a mic'd up exchange with Steph Curry.

The 76ers icon told Curry that the Warriors star is in Iverson's "top five," a nod to where the A.I. thinks Steph places on the all-time list of greatest players in NBA history.

Iverson also references playing against Steph's dad, Dell Curry, in their brief conversation.

The admiration between the two stars is mutual, as Curry said back in 2017, "Lowkey, I always wanted to be like Allen Iverson."

In December, Iverson famously put Curry as the point guard in his all-time "Starting Five," alongside Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Shaquille O'Neal.

While Iverson's lineup caught a little flak for its recency bias, it clearly would be a pretty fearsome quintet of Hall of Fame (and future Hall of Fame) players.

As Curry is only 30 years old and is still in his prime, his final standing among the all-time greats is yet to be cemented.

But whenever all is said and done, you know "The Answer" will place the two-time MVP at the very top of the list.