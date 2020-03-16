This Allen Iverson spin-move-crossover commercial from 1998 was dope

Lot's of Philly sports fans have been hitting the YouTube to get their fill since our beloved sports are currently on hiatus. Count me among them.

One of the first things I thought to look up was this Allen Iverson Reebok Answer I commercial from when I was in high school way back in 1998.

"I remember when this commercial came out all the kids at my school tried to do this move," YouTube user ezzthemc commented.

And it's true. I remember practicing this move in my driveway for hours.

"I do a slow spin and let the defender see the direction I'm going in," Iverson says in the commercial. "And once he tries to beat me to the spot, I put the ball behind my back and go in another direction."

The thing is, even if you can execute it well, it's not even a great move in reality. It just looks cool as hell when you put it in slow motion, rotate the camera a bit, and have the swag of Allen Iverson.

Anyway, great commercial. Great sneaker. Great basketball player. Just okay basketball move.

