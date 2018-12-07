Allen Iverson picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James, calls him ‘Black Jesus’

The debate about the best basketball player in professional history rages on. It might never actually get settled, unless LeBron James wins several more championships than Michael Jordan. Then again, that might not be enough to settle it for some folks.

In a recent article at The Players’ Tribune, Allen Iverson decided to weigh in with his opinion on the Greatest Of All Time.

Who did AI pick? MJ, of course. Iverson wrote that he could not be influenced by stats or anything else, and called Jordan the “Black Jesus”.

As an added bonus, Iverson told a story about finding Jordan at All-Star Weekend in Atlanta in 2003. Iverson, knowing it was MJ’s final All-Star Game, decided to show up wearing a full accouterment of Jordan gear, including his jersey and Chicago Bulls hat.

When AI finally found Jordan, deep in the bowels of the arena, it went something like this.

Via The Players’ Tribune:

It’s Mike, and he’s got his uniform on……. and he’s in one of those reclining desk chairs, leaning back in that thing like he doesn’t have a CARE in the WORLD. In the world. Got his feet kicked up like he’s on some beach! And then to top it all off?? He’s smoking one of those big-ass Mike cigars. And he just looks at me — looks over my fit for a second — and he smiles. Nods. And then he goes right on back to puffing that cigar.

Iverson went on to cover all several topics, including his style of dress, super teams, trusting the process in Philadelphia, and his all-time starting five of Stephen Curry, Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal.

The Answer is a unique dude, that’s for sure. He’s never been anybody but himself.