Allen Hurns will visit the Dolphins today

Released by the Cowboys earlier this week, receiver Allen Hurns has begun his search for a new team. And that search will start in the state where his career began.

Per a league source, Hurns will visit the Dolphins today.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hurns spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars, before jumping to the Cowboys in 2018. The Cowboys picked up his option for 2019 despite the fact that he suffered a badly broken leg in the playoffs, but the payment was non-guaranteed — and the Cowboys decided to dump his $5 million compensation package.

The source also says that Hurns is fully recovered from the broken leg, and that the Cowboys have interest in bringing him back at a lower figure.

Appearing in all 16 games last year (with seven starts), Hurns caught only 20 passes for 295 yards. His career high came in 2015 with Jacksonville, where he generated 1,031 receiving yards on 64 catches, 10 of which resulted in touchdowns.