Allen Hurns signs two-year extension with Dolphins

The Dolphins have signed receiver Allen Hurns to a two-year extension, the team announced Saturday.

The deal is worth $8 million with $3.27 million guaranteed, a source tells PFT.

Hurns joined the Dolphins as a free agent on July 26 after the Cowboys released him.

He has played eight games with three starts for Miami this season, catching 13 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.

During his career, Hurns has appeared in 76 games with 52 starts and posted 222 receptions for 3,134 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Hurns is a Miami native who played at the University of Miami.