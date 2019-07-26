Allen Hurns returns home, signs 1-year deal with Dolphins

Just a couple of days after being released by the Dallas Cowboys after declining a pay cut, receiver Allen Hurns has a new team — in a place he’s very familiar with.

One-year deal with Dolphins

Hurns signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, and the Miami Herald reports via a source it’s worth up to $3 million.

Hurns is joining a pretty solid group of receivers that includes Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant. Wilson is still recovering from a significant hip injury suffered last season.

Allen Hurns has signed with the Miami Dolphins. (AP)

Coach Brian Flores said the Dolphins signed Hurns to “bring in competition, [a guy] who we think is a good player that embodies a lot of the characteristics” they’re looking for.

Flores added that he told Hurns, “If you’re not ready to compete for a position, this isn’t the place for you.”

Hurns was on the field with the Dolphins on Friday morning.

Miami native comes home

Hurns is a Miami native: He’s a graduate of Carol High, also the alma mater of Santana Moss, Sinorice Moss and Kenny Phillips. A three-star recruit in football and versatile track sprinter (he ran the 100, 200 and 400 meters), he played for the University of Miami.

As a senior in 2013, Hurns was the Hurricanes’ most valuable player after setting a single-season school record with 1,162 receiving yards on 62 catches.

He was undrafted in 2014 and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hurns played 52 games with 42 starts for the Jaguars before signing a two-year free-agent contract with Dallas last year.

Hurns told NFL Network this week that after participating in the Cowboys’ offseason program as he recovered from a gruesome broken ankle he suffered in the playoffs, the team approached him on Monday about a pay cut from the $4 million he was slated to earn.

He asked for his release instead.

