Allen Hurns returns to full practice

The Cowboys made only one change their injury report from Monday: Receiver Allen Hurns (thumb) was a full participant after having a limited practice a day earlier.

Otherwise, it was exactly the same.

Defensive lineman David Irving (ankle), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), left tackle Tyron Smith (neck), tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) and receiver Tavon Austin (groin) did not practice. None played last week against Washington and only Smith has a chance to play this week.

Smith’s stingers make him a game-time decision.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee), right guard Zack Martin (knee) and left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) were limited.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, defensive end Taco Charlton, center Adam Redmond (concussion), defensive end Daniel Ross (calf), linebacker Joe Thomas (foot) and offensive guard Connor Williams (knee) were full participants.