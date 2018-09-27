Allen Hurns admits frustration at lack of targets

The Cowboys are running one of the worst offenses in the NFL at the moment.

And one of their offseason targets admits he’s tired of not having more to do.

Allen Hurns has been targeted nine times in three games, and has four catches for 51 yards. So while he wants to be a good teammate, he also wants to do something about it.

“The majority of my snaps, I feel like I can get separation,” Hurns told Calvin Watkins of The Athletic. “You will get frustrated, that’s part of it. The main thing for me is just staying positive in the head and control what I can. I can’t let that affect how I am. If I let it affect how I am then I won’t be getting open and I will be dropping the ball when it does come my way.”

At this point, anything would help, as the Cowboys are 30th in total offense and 31st in scoring.

They signed the former Jaguars wideout to a two-year, $12 million deal this offseason, in hopes he’d add something to the post-Dez Bryant mix at the position, but so far they’re waiting for a return on the investment.

“It’s frustrating for sure,” Hurns said. “It’s just getting to the point, especially when we (haven’t) thrown for 200 yards yet, it’s kinda frustrating. We won the second game, fortunately, but to win in this league you have to pass for some yardage. It’s frustrating, plus I’d like to be implemented more, be more involved more. Fortunately, when you’re winning, it’s not a problem at all. But when you got games when you’re losing, it’s kinda tough. It’s tough on you. It comes down to you keeping that faith that things will get on track and control what you can.”

The problems with the Cowboys offense are multiple, but not getting Hurns more involved highlights how broken their passing game is.