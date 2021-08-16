Allen Hurns out 3 months with wrist injury

Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns opted out of the 2020 season, and now his availability for 2021 is in question as well.

Hurns has a wrist injury that will require surgery and force him to miss three months, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Realistically, that may mean Hurns won’t play at all this year. Hurns was no lock to make the Dolphins’ roster anyway, and it won’t be easy to return after missing half the season.

When Hurns last played, in 2019, he caught 32 passes for 416 yards for the Dolphins. He previously played for the Cowboys in 2018 and for the Jaguars from 2014 to 2017. In his best season, 2015, he had 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns.

