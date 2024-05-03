Allen girls perform well at 2A Regional meet

May 2—OKEMAH — The Allen High School girls' track team finished fourth at the Class 2A Regional Qualifier Meet held Monday at Okemah High School.

Fairview won the team title with 132 points and host Okemah was next at 101.5. Chelsea finished third with 85 points and Allen's small group compiled 55 points.

"These girls showed up to compete at our Regional meet. We had several with season bests," said Allen girls track coach Dottie Slabaugh.

The Lady Mustangs were led by the 4x100-meter relay team consisting of Kayla Nickell, Emma Tomb, Addison Prentice and Ava Laden, who captured the gold medal with a time of 51.94. Fairview was a close second with a time of 51.99 and Chelsea finished third at 53.64.

Allen senior Ava Laden finished second in both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

In the 100-meter dash, Jaycie Nichols of Caddo edged Laden at the finish line. Nichols recorded a time of 13.10 and Laden was next at 13.21. Nevaeh Mello of Fairview was third in 13.33. Allen's Emma Tomb finished fifth with a time of 13.41 and teammate Kayla Nickell ended up in ninth place with a time of 13.70.

Laden was the runner-up in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 26.72. Tori Simmons won the gold, edging Laden with a time of 26.67. Mello finished third at 26.95.

Allen's 4x200-meter relay team — consisting of Stoney Cully, Emma Tomb, Addison Prentice and Ava Laden — finished third with a time of 1:51.93. Fairview won that event with a time of 1:50.93 and Chelsea runners were second at 1:51.85.

Allen's Kayla Nickell finished sixth in the high jump with a leap of 4'-10". Avery Lawhorn of Chelsea won the gold with a jump of 5'2.0".

In the long jump, Emma Tomb finished fourth with a distance of 14'-8.5". Jaycie Nichols of Caddo won that event with a jump of 16'10.75" and Sophia Calistro was runner-up with a leap of 15'-9.50"

The Lady Mustangs will compete at the Class 2A State Track Meet Friday and Saturday at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City.