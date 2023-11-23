Allen Flanigan's clutch free throws lead Ole Miss past Temple

Nov. 22—Ole Miss senior guard Allen Flanigan hit a pair of free throws with less than 10 seconds to play Wednesday afternoon at Temple, leading the Rebels to a 77-76 win against the Owls in Philadelphia in their first road game of the season. Ole Miss (5-0) remains undefeated under first-year head coach Chris Beard.

After trailing the game for more than 38 minutes and by as many as 13 points in the first half, Temple (3-2) took its first lead of the day on free throws from guard Hysier Miller with 1:39 left in the second. The Rebels then missed four-straight shots, the last coming on a tough try at the basket from senior guard Matt Murrell. The ball went out of bounds and back to Ole Miss, however, which gave Flanigan his shot attempt near the hoop and subsequent clutch free throws.

Temple's Quante Berry missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Flanigan led the Rebels with 26 points, with an even 13 coming in each half. The Auburn transfer notched his third 20-point effort this season and also led the Rebels with eight rebounds. Sophomore guard T.J. Caldwell scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, and Murrell and junior guard Jaylen Murray finished with 12 points and 11 points, respectively.

The Rebels shot a season-high 50.8% from the field in the game, and 77 points was also a season high.

Both teams started the game 3 for 8 from the field before the Rebels broke the game open with a 21-9 run. The Owls scored five points in the final 48 seconds of the half, however, to cut what was a 13-point lead with just under seven minutes to play down to five at halftime. Temple was held to just 12 of 30 from the field in the first half.

The Owls closed the gap to two points with just under 17 minutes left in the game. Six-straight points from Flanigan then helped open the lead back up. Temple again cut the lead down to two, this time with 6:21 left, and Murray and Caldwell made back-to-back 3-pointers to create a bit of breathing room.

A 3-pointer from Sam Hofman cut the Rebels' lead down to just a point with less than three minutes to play, and free throws from Miller gave Temple its first and only lead. Ole Miss did not make a field goal the final 3:17.

That would be the last scoring of the day for Temple, however, who itself went nearly three minutes without a basket to end the game. Flanigan calmly stepped to the line with 9.2 seconds to play and hit both of his free throws.

Ole Miss hosts NC State next Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

