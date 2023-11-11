Allen Flanigan wills Ole Miss basketball past Eastern Washington 75-64

Little came easily for Ole Miss basketball against Eastern Washington on Friday. Fortunately for the Rebels, Allen Flanigan was happy to do things the hard way.

The Auburn transfer made tough shot after tough shot, leading them to a 75-64 victory over the Eagles at the SJB Pavilion.

After Eastern Washington (0-2) took a three-point advantage with 14 minutes remaining, Flanigan engineered a response with a 5-0 individual run. Ole Miss outscored the Eagles by 12 during the next eight minutes, ensuring the game's final moments were comfortable.

With a career-high 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting, Flanigan scored his 1,000th career point. He thrived in the midrange game, where Ole Miss (2-0) needed a strong presence to counteract a zone defense favored by Eastern Washington.

True freshman Rashaud Marshall came off the bench to provide the Rebels with some efficient secondary scoring, cashing in on all four of his field-goal attempts for nine points.

Rebels turn offense into defense

For Ole Miss to succeed this season, it will have to play fantastic defense — and it will have to turn that fantastic defense into easy points on the other end.

The defensive effort was not flawless, but the Rebels clamped down late. And their ability to turn takeaways into points was one of the differences in the game.

Eastern Washington turned the ball over 17 times. Crucially, 14 of those resulted from steals. Ole Miss had 17 points off those turnovers, compared to nine for the Eagles.

In a game that saw the Rebels struggle to establish control until late in the second half, those extra buckets were vital.

Ole Miss basketball carried thin lead into halftime

After rushing out to an eight-point advantage less than five minutes into the game, Ole Miss could not press its advantage.

Eastern Washington pestered the Rebels throughout the first 20 minutes, using an early advantage on the offensive glass to help negate the nine turnovers Ole Miss forced in the first half.

Cedric Coward, a 6-foot-6 forward, proved particularly difficult for the Rebels to deal with. His 10 first-half points helped the Eagles stay close, and an Ole Miss scoreless drought lasting 2 minutes 30 seconds to end the half sent it into the locker room leading just 34-32.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Allen Flanigan wills Ole Miss basketball to win vs Eastern Washington