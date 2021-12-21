Allen Flanigan is a game time decision to return to Auburn basketball
Auburn basketball is close to adding Allen Flanigan back to the lineup for the first time this season.
Flanigan has been recovering from a torn right Achilles that he suffered from this offseason.
Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl said, “He’s a game-time decision.” He also said that Flanigan would warm up with the team Wednesday and see how he felt.
The Tigers host Murray State at 5:00 CT on Wednesday in Auburn Arena. SEC play starts on December 29 when Auburn plays LSU.
Flanigan was Auburn’s best player a year ago. He averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season.
