Allen earns postseason berth with win over Mounds

Nov. 8—MOUNDS — With a playoff spot on the line, the Allen High School football team got off to a quick start and pushed past host Mounds 22-12 in a key District A-6 matchup Friday night.

Coach Matt McCreary's bunch improved to 6-4 overall and secured the final A-6 playoff spot with a 4-3 mark. Mounds fell to 5-5 overall and finished fifth in the standings at 3-4.

Allen will now head to Hominy Friday night to face the second-ranked Bucks. Hominy (10-0) completed an undefeated regular season with a 28-12 road win over Choteau-Mazie in Week 10.

McCreary said quarterback Jaxon Woods, operating behind a big offensive line, makes Hominy go.

They have an athletic quarterback that can sling it," he said. "And they have a big, athletic offensive line."

McCreary said his club must limit mistakes and take what the Bucks give them to have a chance to pull off the upset.

"We just can't beat ourselves and we need to take advantage of opportunities when they come," he said.

Against Mounds, the Mustangs set the tone with two first-quarter touchdowns.

Quarterback Bodee Garrett connected with Brayden Tatum for a 14-yard TD and Garrett converted a two-point run to put Allen on top 8-0 early.

Later in the opening period, the Mustangs used a bit of trickery when Brayden Tatum turned to the air and found Easton Ledo open for a 37-yard score. Curt Carlos rushed for two more points and Allen's lead ballooned to 16-0.

After the Golden Eagles pulled within 16-12, Ledo hauled in a 14-yard touchdown reception late in the third period to help Allen secure the victory.

The Mustangs finished with 288 yards of total offense compared to 180 for Mounds.

Jagger Caldwell led the AHS ground attack with 131 yards on 20 carries. Garrett added 54 rushing yards and completed 16-of-36 passes for 76 yards.

Ledo finished with 11 grabs for 62 yards.

Carlos (seven tackles), Tatum (6.5 tackles), Riley Tomb (six tackles), and Caldwell (five tackles) were Allen's defensive leaders. Brogan Goodson had a quarterback sack for the visitors.