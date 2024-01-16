Allen, Bills torch Steelers in wild card game

Thick snow blankets Highmark Stadium before Buffalo's wild card game with Pittsburgh on Monday (Timothy T Ludwig)

Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in their weather-delayed NFL wild card battle on Monday.

In freezing conditions at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium, Allen and the Bills advanced to a home playoff showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend after torching the Steelers' with a devastating first-half offensive display.

Monday's playoff game had been shifted from Saturday due to the winter storm that had enveloped swathes of the United States last week. While the pitch at Orchard Park was cleared in time for kick-off, thick snow could still be seen in the stands.

When the game finally got under way, Buffalo quarterback Allen was too hot to handle as the Bills roared into a 21-0 lead.

Allen found Dawson Knox for the opening touchdown to cap an 80-yard drive and then punished a Steelers fumble on the next possession with a 29-yard bullet into the end zone for tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Allen then brought the house down midway through the second quarter with a superb individual score, showcasing the quarterback's athleticism and mobility by charging 52 yards for a rushing touchdown that made it 21-0.

At that stage, the Bills looked to be cruising to a blowout victory against a Steelers offense whose first five possessions of the game resulted in three punts, a fumble and an interception.

But Pittsburgh gave themselves a glimmer of hope in the final minutes of the first half, when quarterback Mason Rudolph connected with wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 10-yard completion that cut the deficit to 14 points at half-time.

A revived Pittsburgh defense then did a good job of stifling Buffalo's offense in the second half, with the Bills' third quarter scoring restricted to a Tyler Bass field goal from 45 yards that made it 24-10.

Rudolph led another solid Pittsburgh touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter, marching the Steelers 75 yards upfield before passing to Calvin Austin III for a touchdown that made it a one-score game at 24-17 to Buffalo.

Yet the Bills responded with their fourth touchdown of the game to restore the 14-point cushion.

A 70-yard drive -- boosted by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty against Pittsburgh's Myles Jack for a late hit on Allen -- ended with Buffalo wide receiver Khalil Shakir stooping to gather a pass from Allen and then weaving through the Steelers defense into the end zone.

Pittsburgh's offense then stalled, turning over on downs to hand possession to Buffalo on the Steelers' 32-yard line.

Buffalo failed to cash in on the possession with Bass missing a 23-yard field goal attempt.

The Steelers though were unable to add to their points total as their final drive fizzled.

