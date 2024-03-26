Allen Betrand is balancing Ramadan with basketball during Norfolk State’s postseason run

NORFOLK — Allen Betrand’s MEAC Tournament got off to a slow start, but not for your typical basketball reasons.

When Norfolk State faced Coppin State in the first round of the conference tournament two weeks ago, Betrand’s impact was minimal to start the game.

In seven minutes of play, the MEAC Sixth Man of the Year hadn’t taken a shot and logged just one rebound, one assist and one foul. His play was cause for concern for Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones.

“I’m just like, ‘This is not what you do, so what’s going on?’,” Jones recounted on Tuesday. “He said, ‘I haven’t eaten.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean you haven’t eaten?’ And he’s like ‘I’m observing Ramadan,’ which is fasting. I had no idea about that. None at all.”

Norfolk State’s first-round game with Coppin State was on March 13, just two days after fasting for Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, began. Fasting for Ramadan takes place from sunrise to sunset, so Betrand hadn’t had any food or drink in his system since early in the morning before the game.

Betrand admitted he was a “little sluggish” in the first half against Coppin State, and he’d told the other assistant coaches, but had forgotten to mention it to Jones.

“They were supportive of it,” Betrand said. “They were just asking me what I needed and what could they do for me and stuff like that.”

Betrand played much better in the second half since the timing of sunset conveniently took place during halftime of both of NSU’s MEAC Tournament games. Against Coppin State, he scored nine points, and the semifinal matchup with Howard went similarly when he scored six points in the first half and 10 in the second.

“I had no idea that was happening and now it made sense why he was playing the way he was playing,” Jones said. “Because if you see the second half of the Coppin game, he played really well. Even in the second half of the Howard game, he played really well because at that time, he couldn’t eat until 6:50 and 6:50 was halftime of both games. So it probably wasn’t the best thing for us in the Scope, and that’s something that’s not an excuse or anything like that. But it just wasn’t the best thing when your second-leading scorer has almost zero energy.”

The timing of things certainly could have been better for the Spartans, who got bounced from the MEAC Tournament in the semifinals by eventual conference champion Howard. But Betrand said fasting for Ramadan isn’t easy, no matter how experienced you are or when you have to do it.

“It definitely takes like a week to get used to,” Betrand said. “I ain’t gonna lie, it ain’t something that you can just roll into too easily even if you’ve been doing it for years. You definitely have to get used to it, so that first week is gonna be hard.”

For Betrand, the entire holy month is a test of one’s mental strength to pray five times a day and fast.

“You gotta wake up early, you gotta wake up before the sun comes up,” Betrand said. “So sometimes it’s 5, 6 in the morning, so I’m starting my day before y’all even open y’all eyes sometimes. That’s just the biggest change right there. You gotta wake up early, gotta eat, gotta put nutrients in your body, then the whole day you’re just not eating or drinking water, so it’s different for the body.”

Norfolk State will play one final game this season, the CollegeInsider Tournament (CIT) championship game against Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Echols Hall. Betrand said the Spartans are prepared to accommodate his needs when the sun sets.

“They make sure I have stuff to eat,” Betrand said. “So say tomorrow, we have a game at 7 p.m. I have to pray at probably 7:15, so they’re gonna make sure I have food on the bench and all that stuff.”

Norfolk State is Betrand’s fourth college stop — after Towson, Rhode Island and Rider — but he’s never made it this far in the postseason, so he’s never had to play college basketball and observe Ramadan at the same time.

“Every other team I’ve played on, we were at home right now,” Betrand said. “So to play this far, I’ve never experienced it, so it’s different.”

Michael Sauls, (757) 803-5774, michael.sauls@virginiamedia.com