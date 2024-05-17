Allen agrees new Swansea contract

Joe Allen has made more than 550 senior club appearances having come through the ranks at Swansea City [Getty Images]

Joe Allen has agreed a new one-year contract which will keep him at Swansea City until the summer of 2025.

Wales great Allen’s previous Swansea deal had been due to expire in June 2024.

But the 34-year-old has given head coach Luke Williams a boost by committing to another season with his boyhood club.

Allen has made 51 appearances since rejoining Swansea in 2022, though he has been hampered by injuries and missed the end of the 2023-24 campaign with a toe problem.

But Allen has been an influential performer when fit, while he has also been lauded by Williams – as well as predecessors Michael Duff and Russell Martin – for his contribution off the field.

Williams had been keen to retain experience in his squad this summer, and news that Allen will stay on at Swansea comes after fellow veteran Kyle Naughton agreed a new contract.

That leaves four senior Swansea players who as things stand will become free agents next month – Liam Walsh, Jamie Paterson, Przemyslaw Placheta and fringe figure Nathanael Ogbeta.

Swansea academy product Allen made 150 senior appearances for the club before leaving for Liverpool in a £15m deal in 2012.

He played more than 130 games for the Anfield giants before a six-year spell at Stoke City, which ended when he returned to Wales on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Allen, from Pembrokeshire, retired from Wales duty in February 2023. He won 74 caps during a golden period for the national side as they qualified for three major tournaments.