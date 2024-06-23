Allegri spotted playing cage football in hometown after Juventus exit

Massimiliano Allegri is taking things slow after his dramatic dismissal from Juventus last month, spotted playing cage football in his hometown Livorno.

The 56-year-old Italian tactician’s second spell with the Old Lady came to an explosive end in May when he was acrimoniously sacked by the club less than 48 hours after winning the Coppa Italia final over Atalanta. His behaviour on the sidelines and in the tunnels were used as justification for the move.

Allegri considered taking legal action against Juventus but eventually the two parties agreed a mutual contract termination, allowing him to find a new club and the club to close the chapter in order to start a new project under Thiago Motta.

Allegri returns to his roots

Page 23 of today’s Tuttosport details how Allegri has decided to take a step back following his Juventus exit, relaxing in his home city Livorno. He was spotted playing cage football in Bagni Lido, which he helped rebuild after it was destroyed by bad weather back in December of last year.

The 56-year-old’s presence generated a positive and nostalgic atmosphere, reminding him of the beauty of football after things went wrong in Turin. He is still waiting to decide which club he’ll join next and for now there’s no concrete clues, although clubs in Saudi Arabia are still interested.