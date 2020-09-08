Allegiant Stadium: Spectacular images, features of Raiders' new field

Field of Dreams: Everything to know about Raiders' new stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Allegiant Stadium will seat 65,000. That much is certain. But how much this new facility will mold the future of Las Vegas remains incalculable. Las Vegas was a sports town long before the Raiders relocated from Oakland. A stadium like Allegiant only raises the bar.

“It’s the most magnificent stadium and exists in the entertainment capital of the world,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis. “It is a dream. My family’s dream.”