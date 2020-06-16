The 2021 Pro Bowl will be held in Las Vegas, the NFL announced on Tuesday. Allegiant Stadium, the brand new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the game on Jan. 31.

Vegas was set to host the 2020 NFL Draft before the league was forced to go to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it'll become just the 11th host of the Pro Bowl since 1950.

"The 2021 Pro Bowl will continue to be a weeklong celebration of football," the NFL said in a release, "and will feature various activities in Las Vegas including the NFL FLAG Championship games, AFC and NFC team practices, and for the fifth consecutive year, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, where the NFL's biggest stars from each conference compete in unique tests of their skills."

The Pro Bowl had been held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando since 2017. Prior to the that, Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI, hosted the NFL's best players.

"We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time," Peter O'Reilly, NFL EVP of club business and league events, said in a statement. "We thank the city of Orlando for its outstanding partnership in helping us to grow and evolve the Pro Bowl over the last four years."

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to host 2021 Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington