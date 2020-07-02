Allegiant Stadium set a July 31 substantial completion deadline. Twenty-nine days until then, the $2 billion stadium is ahead of schedule.

Construction is 98 percent complete, Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The 65,000-seat stadium is to the point of testing various systems, including a blackout test in case of emergency.

“If there is a fire during a game all the audio will go off, report to the fire alarm system and the ribbon boards will show, they need to leave the building as soon as possible,” Mary Adams, superintendent with Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture in charge of the stadium’s construction, said in a video.

The video also gave an updated peak inside the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.

Seat installation is nearing completion. Video boards and ribbon installation is complete. The artificial turf used for tour purposes is almost done, and finishing touches are being done to suite and club spaces.

Allegiant Stadium is 98 percent complete ahead of July 31 deadline originally appeared on Pro Football Talk