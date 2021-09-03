Alleged hazing incident pauses football program

Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay met his goal in the first round of the Tour Championship on Thursday, and it had nothing to do with the score on his card or the size of his lead. As the top seed in the FedEx Cup, he started with a two-shot lead over Tony Finau before even hitting a shot. “I think being in the spot that I'm in, it would be easy to get ahead of yourself and easy to maybe stray from your game plan because you feel like you're ahead,” Cantlay said.