Alleged Commons spy was ‘sent by China’ having worked there, claims senior Tory MP

Westminster was gripped by claims of an alleged Chinese spy in the Commons as MPs returned from their constituencies (PA Archive)

An alleged spy in the Commons was sent by China having worked there, a senior Tory MP claimed on Monday.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said that his understanding was that the suspected spy had not been turned while already working in Parliament.

His comments came as Rishi Sunak was coming under growing pressure to take a tougher line against Beijing.

Speaking on Talk TV, Sir Iain said: “As I understand it, this individual isn’t a person that has just been turned, gently in the background...somebody who was actually sent specifically by the Chinese government to spy on us and create dissension.”

This claim could not be confirmed by security sources.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested in Edinburgh, and another suspect, in his 30s, was detained in Oxfordshire on March 13, Scotland Yard said. Searches were also carried out in an east London property.

Both were held on suspicion of offences under Section 1 of the Official Secrets Act 1911, which punishes offences that are said to be “prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state”.

Neither men have so far been charged with any offences.

Just weeks ago, Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee warned of the threat from China.

In a report in July, the ISC stressed that it had been told that “there had been cases of China offering to supply research staff”.

It added: “In ***, MI5 investigations of the activities of several Chinese intelligence officers working *** in the UK, identified one of the intelligence officers gaining access to at least one UK Parliamentarian ***.”

As the spying storm grew, the Commons authorities faced calls to tighten vetting procedures.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Tory deputy chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary China Group, told the Standard: “Anybody in any capacity who is applying for a parliamentary pass should be very carefully vetted before they are granted if they have any connection with hostile regimes.”

On current checks, he added: “Whatever it is, it’s clearly not tough enough.”

The alleged spy is understood to have had contact with a number of MPs including Tom Tugendhat, before he became security minister, and Alicia Kearns, chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee.

The ISC highlighted the scale of the Chinese spying operation against Britain’s political, business, defence and university sectors.

But Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said she is “extremely confident” about her own staff after the arrest of the parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for Beijing.

“I’m extremely confident about the people who work for me. They come from my local constituency, they’re people who have worked for me for many years,” she told Times Radio.

“We do have security vetting in Parliament. This is an ongoing investigation - this will be for the security services to answer the details in terms of when this was known and how this person managed to get the work that he was doing.”

She added: “And I’m very confident in our security services. I’m very confident in the work that the Government is doing on economic security and investment screening.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the arrests raised “huge questions” for the work of Parliament, and said they underscored Labour’s demands for a register of political donations from foreign states.

Noting Monday’s anniversary of 9/11, she told Times Radio that that attack had led Tony Blair’s government to create a comprehensive counter-terror strategy called Contest.

“We have none of that around the risks to national security from states. We don’t have the proper comprehensive strategy to deal with whether that be the political interference from China, whether that be about cyber attacks from Russia, whether it be about attacks on UK soil from the Iranian-sponsored IRGC, we don’t have that comprehensive strategy around state threats to our national security,” she said.

But Ms Cooper also refused to call China a “threat”, noting the need to work together on issues such as climate change.

The Commons alleged spy furore led to the Prime Minister confronting Chinese premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit in India on Sunday over “unacceptable” interference in democracy.