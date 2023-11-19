Alleged armed carjacking Saturday in Grand Forks leads to hour-long police pursuit

Nov. 18—GRAND FORKS — A Fargo man is in custody following an alleged armed carjacking and subsequent hour-long police chase that began in Grand Forks County.

Ahmed Hassan, 20, was arrested early Saturday morning, Nov. 18, in Fargo, on suspicion of fleeing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension, according to a release from the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office. Grand Forks Police Sgt. Jason Dvorak also told the Herald his department charged Hassan with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, leaving a motor vehicle, robbery, terrorizing, motor vehicle theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, although it was unclear Saturday afternoon whether the paraphernalia was found on Hassan's person or in the stolen vehicle.

No charges have yet been formally filed in court. Hassan is being held at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

The Grand Forks Police Department was notified at 1:18 a.m. of a black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix fleeing officers entering the southwest end of Grand Forks, Dvorak told the Herald. Officers pursued the vehicle in the area near 38th Avenue South, but when the driver shut off the headlights, began driving erratically and speeding into oncoming traffic, officers terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.

At 1:23 a.m., a separate call came in from a man claiming the driver of the Grand Prix had approached him at a South 17th Street residence, claimed to have a weapon — but did not display one — and took the man's 2015 Mazda, Dvorak said. Officers canvassing the area following the initial pursuit observed the stolen vehicle and attempted to initiate a second traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed into the county on I-29.

It was not immediately clear where or why the first traffic stop was initiated before the vehicle arrived in Grand Forks.

Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office deputies were notified of the pursuit around 1:55 a.m., according to a release from the Sheriff's office. GFSO Sgt. Aaron Davidson observed the stolen vehicle pass his parked cruiser near Thompson, N.D., and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop, according to deputies, and continued southbound on I-29 from the Thompson on-ramp.

The chase reached speeds of up to 120 mph at times, according to the release. Deputies attempted to use spike strips to stop the vehicle, but the driver entered the ditch and drove around them, deputies say. Deputies deployed spike strips "in multiple locations" on I-29, but did not successfully stop the vehicle. They remained in pursuit into Cass County, where Cass County Deputies were able to successfully spike the vehicle near the milepost 66 exit ramp in Fargo.

The pursuit lasted approximately 57 minutes and covered 75 miles, according to deputies.

North Dakota Highway Patrol, Traill County Sheriff's Office, Cass County Sheriff's Office and Fargo Police Department assisted with the pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation.