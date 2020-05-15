Allegations against Quinton Dunbar seemingly prove Ron Rivera, Redskins right

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar may never suit up in a Seahawks uniform after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Florida related allegations of his involvement in an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Dunbar, along with Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, are accused robbing people at gunpoint with semi-automatic weapons after an argument broke out at a card game. Items that were stolen include a Rolex watch worth $18,000, a $25,000 Hublot watch and an Audemars Piguet timepiece valued at $17,500, according to the warrant.

The news comes hours after Dunbar's introductory virtual press conference with Seattle media where he explained how much it meant to him to feel valued.

In late March, the Redskins traded Dunbar to Seattle for a fifth round pick. New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera wanted to establish a culture shift and didn't want to give Dunbar a new contract, leaving the cornerback seemingly out of picture. Dunbar demanded a trade or a release from the team, which was granted.

Now, Rivera's decision is looking to be a wise one. Dunbar is innocent until proven guilty in the court of law, but the court of public opinion often makes a ruling far before the official legal process plays out. Is it fair? No. Is it reality? Certainly.

It's unclear what will happen next with the pending legal process, but the NFL said in a statement that the league will monitor the situation. Dunbar's arrest, even without a conviction, could result in a suspension from the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. The Seahawks said the same about monitoring the situation.

Redskins fans were initially stunned by the move, but Rivera made the move after no better offers came and reportedly wanted to wipe his hands of the matter and move on.

Rivera is looking like the smartest guy in the room right now. Of course, there's no way anyone could have predicted this when the trade occurred, especially not the kind of situation Dunbar currently finds himself in. Dunbar was considered a good teammate and was well liked by the Washington media.

Story continues

Dunbar is in the final year of his contract and has missed time due to injuries the past two seasons.

So, as the Redskins move in a different direction, the Seahawks now have to decide what to do about Dunbar. Is the negative publicity of the charges against him worth the Seahawks' time to wait and see how it plays out? Or do they cut bait and run and try to fill the void with available CBs like Logan Ryan or Dre Kirkpatrick? Will the Seahawks bend to public pressure?

It's not a simple answer, but it's one Ron Rivera and the Redskins won't have to make.

Be sure to check out the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Stanford football head coach David Shaw.

Allegations against Quinton Dunbar seemingly prove Ron Rivera, Redskins right originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest