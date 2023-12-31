Allegations of abuse by UI volleyball coach published in SoCal newspaper

Dec. 31—The Orange County Register published an article Saturday detailing allegations of emotional abuse, physical abuse, intimidation and harassment caused by second-year Idaho volleyball coach Chris Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, a Southern California native, raised some red flags early in his UI coaching tenure, according to the article, which cites interviews with nine Vandal players, six of whom were on the 2023 roster.

"In his early practices in the spring, Gonzalez pushed over Hailey Pelton, a veteran setter and four-time Big Sky Conference All-Academic team selection," reads the article, written by Scott M. Reid.

The Vandals' volleyball program spiraled from there on and off the court.

Idaho finished 1-27 overall in 2023, its worst record in program history. But off the court, eight players came to the university, listing more than 80 examples of Gonzalez's abusive behavior, according to the article.

The article goes on to say that once these issues were brought to light, Chris Walsh, the senior associate athletic director for internal administration and wellness, told the players, "I know what's going on." And Blaine Eckles, the university's dean of students, said, "We're not looking to get into the details of the whole allegations, in an attempt to keep any potential investigation 'pristine,'" Reid wrote.

The article stated that "at least 13 players have complained to Athletic Director Terry Gawlik or other university officials, according to player interviews, formal complaints, and confidential university documents."

The concerns were also "routinely ignored and dismissed by Gawlik and other university officials," Reid wrote.

The Lewiston Tribune reached out to Gawlik on Saturday for comment, but she did not immediately return an email.

Kalisha Goree, Idaho's assistant coach during the 2022 season, adamantly denies the allegations.

Reid quoted Goree in the article as saying, "They're trying to ruin his name. These allegations are lies. I don't care if it's nine or 10 girls making them. If it's nine or 10 girls, it's nine or 10 bad apples, it's nine or 10 lies."

According to interviews obtained by Reid, players reported a "widespread depression among teammates, where players feel increasingly isolated, and have seen a season-long uptick in player references to suicide at practice, on road trips, and away from the court."

Gonzalez, who has compiled a 5-51 record in two seasons at UI, has been accused of physically abusing players, making degrading comments, withholding food, playing injured players and more, according to the article.

The article also alleges that players weren't able to eat after losses or on cross-country flights.

Often, the first thing Vandal players would do when they'd check in to a hotel for away trips was look for an exit. This was a ploy so their parents could give them food behind Gonzalez's back, the story reports.

According to the article, there were also times Gonzalez refused to give meals to the team, coinciding with the reports of nine players and complaints filed with the school.

The Vandals traveled more than 15 hours to Jacksonville, Fla., and he allegedly informed his players they wouldn't be provided dinner. Instead, the players were instructed to eat from their snack bags.

As Reid wrote, "The snack back, intended for players to eat between matches during tournaments or after games or practices, included items like apple sauce, beef jerky, a granola bar and water that in total amounted to roughly 500 calories."

The full article can be read at bit.ly/48eURLf.