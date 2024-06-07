Allegany wins 10th area softball title and 6th in 7 seasons

Jun. 7—CUMBERLAND — After a perfect 22-0 season and capturing a second Class 1A state championship in three years, it came as little surprise Allegany was voted area champion by a panel of local sportswriters.

The title is the program's sixth in seven seasons and 10th overall — five more than the team in second (Fort Hill).

"I'm proud of the girls," Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. "We set a couple of goals at the beginning of the year. A state title was the ultimate goal, in addition to winning the WestMAC (Western Maryland Athletic Conference), the region and the area.

"It starts with our four seniors and their leadership, and I had some great assistant coaches. It's a privilege to win the area."

The area championship is determined by the final area sportswriter poll, which is chosen by a panel of six voters: Jeff Landes, Jordan Kendall, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican).

Allegany received all six first-place votes to finish with 30 points, followed by Petersburg (28-10) with 23 points, Keyser (27-11) with 19, Moorefield (18-10) with 12 and Northern (12-8) with six.

The area title is Allegany's third in a row under Winner, who is 48-2 in three seasons with two state championships. The Campers were a perfect 18-0 in 2022 in his first year at the helm.

That run has coincided with Allegany's talented senior class, headed by Penn State signee Abi Britton in the circle, University of Maryland, Baltimore County signee Riley Gallagher behind the plate, Sky Porter in center field and Kylie Hook at first base.

Gallagher, Porter and Hook have played in three state championship games — defeating Boonsboro, 9-1, this year and Patterson Mill, 3-2, in 2022 and falling to Patterson Mill, 4-1, as freshmen.

"It was a complete honor and a privilege to coach these girls the last three years," Winner said. "We came up short last year and had a good portion of the team back. It's a lot harder to win a state championship than people think."

Allegany fell 1-0 to Catoctin in the state quarterfinals a year ago — the difference being a solo home run. This year, the Campers defeated a then 24-0 Mardela side 1-0 in the semifinals on a Britton home run.

The margins are slim at the highest level of softball, and luckily for Allegany, it had the best pitcher in the state of Maryland at its disposal.

Britton, a two-time and possibly three-time area Player of the Year, was named MaxPreps state Player of the Year following a senior season in which she had a perfect 18-0 record, allowing just three runs (one earned) on 26 hits in 102 innings for a 0.07 ERA. She struck out 249 and walked just nine.

Britton threw four perfect games to finish her decorated high school career with 10, two short of the state record.

Britton was one earned run — surrendered to Keyser's Tayler Likens in the first game by way of a solo home run — from being just the sixth player in state history to go a full season with a 0.00 ERA and the first since Maddie Penta in 2017.

"People talk about generational talents, but Abi Britton is the epitome of the student-athlete," Winner said. "She works as hard as anybody on our team did.

"She helped give the young kids advice, helped our young pitchers and kids at the middle school level. She even helps girls in neighboring counties who aren't even from Allegany."

Allegany's middle school program, the Braddock Warriors, has played a significant part in the Campers' dominance in the area over much of the last decade.

Every year, a group of upperclassmen blend with freshmen and sophomores who are ready to step in and start right away. The same was true this year.

Junior shortstop Mackenzie Monahan (Frostburg State), sophomore third baseman Jordyn Sneathen and sophomore second baseman Maylee Blank joined Hook to form one of the area's best infields.

Freshman Desi Hilton (left field) and freshman Tyiss Jessie (right field) accompanied Porter at corner outfield positions.

Junior Lexi Johnston worked her way into the line-up as a designated player by the end of the season, playing a significant role hitting a bases-clearing double in the state championship game.

"A lot of credit goes to the middle school program," Winner said. "They're very successful. We talk to their coaches. They know what's expected when they get to the high school level. The last three years we've started at least 2-3 freshmen.

"The kids come from middle school to high school and they're prepared to start right away."

Winner also credited his assistant coaches Aaron Britton, who calls pitches and makes scouting reports for his daughter, Sean Gallagher, Sly Logsdon, Jeremy Strother, Brandon Monahan and Shanel Stott.

That coaching, as well as the players' receptiveness to being coached, was evident in how Hilton and Jessie played defensively in the outfield.

On more than one occasion in the state championship and semifinal games, the duo saved extra bases after errant throws ended up in foul territory. Two of Hilton's back-ups saved runs, including one against Mardela in a narrow one-run victory.

That was especially impressive on a team with Abi Britton in the circle, since most of Allegany's contests only saw one or two balls go in play all game.

Allegany outscored its opponents 178-6, and its line-up had seven regulars hit at least .300.

Britton led the team with a .590 average, followed by Hilton (.500), Gallagher (.451), Monahan (.424), Porter (.358), Sneathen (.309) and Hook (.304).

Britton led the team in home runs (10), RBIs (32) and hits (36). Gallagher topped the squad in doubles (15) and runs scored (25).

Allegany's ability to hit one-through-nine became evident as the season progressed.

Hilton was a defense-only starter for the first half of the year before working on her slap-hitting and bunting game, and she ended second on the team in batting average out of the No. 9 hole.

Johnston was a role player for much of the season before working her way into the line-up at the No. 7 spot. She recorded one of the Campers' biggest knocks of the season when she struck a bases-clearing double against Boonsboro in College Park.

Jessie, the No. 8 hitter, had one of Allegany's three hits in the state semifinals.

Allegany proved its worth during the regular-season too.

The Campers defeated West Virginia Class AAA state champion University (22-9), Class AA runner-up Keyser (27-11) and Class A runner-up Petersburg (28-10).

It came back down 1-0 in the sixth to topple Morgantown (20-9), 2-1 — which is the only team to defeat the Campers in the regular season since 2019, doing so last year.

And it pulled through in a scoreless game late to edge Meyersdale (22-3), 2-0.

All of those wins came on the road, and they helped Allegany outlast a previously unbeaten Mardela team in its closest contest of the year.

"The kids felt more comfortable in close games," Winner said. "They were down 1-0 to Morgantown and it wasn't our best game, but the kids didn't panic. They didn't panic in a similar situation against Mardela."

It will be an impossible task to replace Britton, but with Sneathen, Jessie and some help from the middle school level in the circle, the Allegany softball train is expected to keep chugging.

Allegany may not look exactly the same, but don't expect the winning to stop any time soon.

"People probably couldn't tell with how dominant Abi has been the last few years, but we have a really good defense," Winner said. "They're going to see that next year. We're going to be solid."

