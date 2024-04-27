Allegany tennis sweeps Smithsburg

Apr. 26—CUMBERLAND — Allegany swept Smithsburg on Thursday at Allegany College of Maryland.

The boys won 4-1 while the girls swept their match 5-0.

In boys singles, Allegany's Noah Marker defeated Paul Gray 6-2 and 6-1.

Jack Perryman from Smithsburg defeated Jett Loar 6-2, 6-7 and 10-4.

In doubles, Eoin and Liam Mowbray of the Campers won over Elijah Thornsberry and Julian Walick 6-1 and 6-0.

Allegany won the other two doubles matches by forfeit.

In girls singles, Delaney Meadors defeated Camryn Eichelberger 7-6 and 6-1.

Anna Hilderbrand beat Madison Seal 6-0 and 6-2.

Allegany won all of the doubles matches by forfeit.

Mountain Ridge played at Fort Hill on Friday.