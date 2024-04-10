Allegany tennis sweeps Keyser

Apr. 9—CUMBERLAND — Allegany swept Keyser on Monday at Allegany College, winning both matches 3-2.

In boy's singles, the Campers' Noah Marker beat Trey Kitzmiller 6-3, 7-5.

Nate Lewis from Keyser defeated Jett Loar 6-3, 6-4.

In doubles, Geronimo Stephens and Eoin Mowbray from Allegany defeated Dylan Milla and Ben Heavener 6-2 in both sets.

Liam Mowbray and Nick Wilt from the Campers beat Naim Smith and CJ Fraley 6-0, 6-2.

Alco won the other doubles match by forfeit and improved the boy's season record to 1-1-1.

In girls singles, Connie Strother from the Golden Tornado defeated Delaney Meadors 6-3, 7-5.

Keyser's Kylie Keplinger beat Andy Preaskorn 6-0, 7-5.

In doubles, Maya Hare and Danica Knight from the Campers defeated Carlee Staggs and Claire Reel 5-7, 7-5, 12-10.

Anna Hilderbrand and Dunia Abdo of Allegany beat Emily Tasker and Aubrey Fisher 6-2, 7-6.

Kinsey Hostetler and Chloe DeBlock defeated Kara Jenkins and Morgan Jones 6-0, 6-2.

The Allegany girls improved to 3-0.

The Campers hosted Smithsburg at ACM and Keyser played at Bishop Walsh on Tuesday.