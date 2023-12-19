Allegany swimming phenom Daniel Diehl signs with N.C. State

Dec. 19—CUMBERLAND — Allegany senior Daniel Diehl, the No. 2-ranked swimmer in the country in his class, signed Tuesday morning to continue his career at North Carolina State University.

Diehl, who is coached by Brian Dowling at the Cumberland YMCA, committed to N.C. State during the spring, the same week he won three events at the YMCA National Short Course Championships.

The Wolfpack are coached by Braden Holloway, winner of nine Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Swimming Conference Coach of the Year honors in just 12 seasons in Raleigh.

N.C. State, which has captured 32 ACC swimming titles, finished fifth in the nation in 2023.

Diehl was previously the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024 according to SwimSwam but fell one spot in favor of Kaii Winkler of Miami, another NC State commit.

Diehl is graduating from Allegany early and will be an early enrollee at N.C. State, where he'll be heading next week for the spring semester.

Diehl's most recent success came in the Phillips 66 National Championship over the summer when the 18-year-old finished third in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:56.04 — less than a half-second from World Championships qualification.

Only four-time Olympic Gold Medal winner Ryan Murphy (1:55.03) and NCAA champion Destin Lasco (1:55.63) ended faster than him at nationals in the event.

As a result, Diehl was selected to represent Team USA at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championship in September in Netanya, Israel, where he helped to break the world junior record in the boys 4x100 freestyle relay.

Diehl joined Maximus Williamson, Hudson Williams and Jason Zhao who combined for a new world record time of 3:15:49. Diehl swam his split in 49.93 seconds. Zhao had the fastest, finishing in 48.64.

The four swimmers representing the United States took gold. Australia took silver with a time of 3:16:69 and Canada took bronze with a 3:17:34.

Diehl was part of the team who set the previous record of 3:15:79 in last year's Junior Pan Pacs.

Diehl has captured the past two Dapper Dan Top Awards and will be a candidate again this year.