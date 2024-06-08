Allegany sweeps WestMAC awards; Alco puts 5 on All-WestMAC 1st team

Jun. 7—Allegany swept the Western Maryland Athletic Conference awards, and Abi Britton won her third straight league Player of the Year honor by the conference's head coaches.

Mackenzie Monahan was voted Offensive Player of the Year, and Riley Gallagher captured her third straight Defensive Player of the Year award.

Allegany rolled to another conference championship with a 7-0 mark, followed by Fort Hill and Southern at 4-4, Northern at 3-5 and Mountain Ridge at 1-6.

Britton, a senior pitcher signed to Penn State, didn't allowed a run in WestMAC play throwing five shutouts, striking out 67, walking none and allowing just three hits in 26 innings.

At the plate, she went .667 with three homers, six doubles, 14 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

Monahan, a junior shortstop committed to Frostburg State, hit .400 at the plate with a pair of doubles, seven RBIs and nine runs scored.

Gallagher (UMBC) added a .500 average to another exceptional season behind the plate. The senior doubled four times, drove in 12 runs and scored nine times.

Britton was joined on the first-team pitching staff by Northern sophomore Bailey Champlin, who went 3-4 with a 4.39 ERA, allowing 27 earned runs on 56 hits in 43 innings pitched with 46 strikeouts and 17 walks. She batted .375, tripled once and scored seven times.

Mountain Ridge sophomore was the other first-team catcher, hitting for a .409 average in league play with two doubles, one triple, and five runs scored.

There were five infielders, two from Allegany.

Alco senior Kylie Hook joins Monahan. Hook had a .364 mark with a double, 11 RBIs and seven runs scored.

Mountain Ridge sophomore Maci Beeman (.318 average, one double, two triples, six RBIs), Southern infielder Adeline Wilson (.348 AVG, four doubles, four RBIs) and Fort Hill freshman Tatum Bishop (.423 AVG, four doubles, five RBIs, five runs) filled out the infield.

Allegany senior Sky Porter was the lone upperclassman patrolling the outfield. Porter was .529 at the plate in WestMAC games, doubling four times, scoring 11 times and driving in five runs.

A trio of sophomores in Northern's Cali Butler (.381 AVG, one double), Fort Hill's Brynnan Wigger (.400 AVG, one double, five runs) and Southern's Emelee Parks (.240 AVG, two doubles, one triple, eight runs) joined Porter in the outfield.

Fort Hill senior Alex Robertson was All-WestMAC first team as a utility player after hitting .294 with a double and four runs scored.

The second team was made up of Macy Barth (Mountain Ridge), Jordyn Sneathen, Des Hilton (Allegany); MaeLeigh Plummer, Rory Martz (Fort Hill), Lily Chambers, Demi Ross (Northern), and Bailey Schmidt, Jordan Rush (Southern).