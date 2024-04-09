Allegany shuts out Frankfort, Monahan and Gallagher shine at the plate

Apr. 9—LAVALE — Top ranked Allegany took a second inning lead and never looked back in a 10-0 shutout over Frankfort on Monday at Lavale Lions Field.

The Campers (5-0) played its first game at home after beginning the season with a four game road trip.

"I thought it was a good win," Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. "It took us a couple innings to get going, we had to adjust to the pitching. We adjusted, we started hitting the ball good."

Scoreless through one, a hit batter, a walk and a throwing error at shortstop loaded the bases for Allegany.

Jordyn Sneathen drove in a pair on a line drive RBI single to center.

Two batters later, Mackenzie Monahan singled to center, scoring one.

"We've been working on swinging at good pitches and not swinging at bad pitches," Winner said. "It took the girls a couple innings to realize it was a little bit slower than we've seen the last two games. They wanted to hit so bad, they were out in front of it. Then we started to adjust and hit good."

The second runner was tagged out at home plate to end the inning with the Campers up 3-0.

Alco added a run in the third on a double steal.

With runners on the corners, Sky Porter stole home from third as the runner from first was tagged out at second to end the inning.

While the Falcons (6-7) made some early contact against Abi Britton, Frankfort was unable to turn them into hits.

The Falcons went down in order in the second, but all three outs were from balls put in play.

After Britton struck out the side in the third, she struck out the first two in the fourth.

Avery Noel broke up a potential perfect game with a blooper to shallow center for a single and Frankfort's only hit.

Leading 4-0, Allegany built an insurmountable lead in the fourth.

With two on and one out, Riley Gallagher sent a fly ball to left for a three-run home run, extending the lead to 7-0.

Gallagher has recorded a hit in all five games this season, recording at least two in the first four.

"That's why she's leading off for us," Winner said. "She can hit for power, she can hit for singles. She has great speed on the bases. She's a great leadoff hitter."

The UMBC commit has started the year 8 for 19 (.421) with seven RBIs and two walks.

After a Monahan single and Britton double, a wild pitch scored Monahan followed by a Kylie Hook RBI single.

Allegany sealed the win the following inning with two walks and an Alyson White single.

A bases-loaded walk drove in the 10th run, ending the game by mercy rule.

Monahan was the only hitter on either team with multiple hits, finishing 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk.

Monahan, a Frostburg State commit, is 9 of 17 (.529) this season with eight RBIs, three walks and a home run.

"She's really picked it up this year offensively," Winner said. "She's hitting the ball very well. She's really getting better every day."

Britton only allowed one hit in five innings with 11 strikeouts.

Frankfort hosts Berkeley Springs on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Allegany heads to Northern on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.