Allegany senior Abi Britton named MaxPreps state Player of the Year

May 31—CUMBERLAND — Days after guiding her team to a second Class 1A state championship in three years, Allegany senior Abi Britton brought in her first of possibly many postseason awards.

The future Penn State Nittany Lion was named MaxPreps Maryland Player of the Year.

"I'm so grateful that I was able to represent not only Allegany High School but Allegany County," Britton said of the honor. "I couldn't have done it without my defense, they work so hard for me and I cannot thank them enough.

"Just overall super grateful to win the MaxPreps state Player of the Year, and I hope that throughout my career, I was able to pave the way for younger athletes and show them that your dreams are possible to achieve as long as you work for them."

The right-handed pitcher had a perfect 18-0 record, allowing just three runs (one earned) on 26 hits in 102 innings for a 0.07 ERA. She struck out 249 and walked just nine.

Britton threw four perfect games to finish her decorated high school career with 10, two short of the state record.

Britton was one earned run — surrendered to Keyser's Tayler Likens in the first game by way of a solo home run — from being just the sixth player in state history to go a full season with a 0.00 ERA and the first since Maddie Penta in 2017.

Penta, a Bohemia Manor grad, is one of the best pitchers in college softball for Auburn. Local softball fans will remember her from an 18 strikeout performance against Allegany in a 5-0 win in the 2017 Class 1A state championship game.

Britton was nearly as good in her final high school season at the plate, hitting safely in 36 of 61 at-bats for a .590 average with 10 home runs, 11 doubles and 32 runs batted in.

In neighboring West Virginia, Winfield sophomore Madeline Carroll earned the honors from MaxPreps.

Carroll led the Generals over Keyser in the Class AA state championship game, throwing a complete game in the 5-2 title-clinching victory.

