Allegany rides big 2nd inning past Fort Hill, 6-2

May 15—CUMBERLAND — Facing a two-strike, two-out situation with ducks on the pond Friday, Allegany's Cayden Bratton could've hardly picked a better moment for his opening base-knock of the season.

With runners on second and third in a scoreless ballgame against rival Fort Hill, Bratton sliced a 3-2 pitch down the right-field line to plate a pair.

Five Campers in total crossed before the Sentinels recorded the final out, and with Allegany's usual defensive and pitching acumen, that was the difference in a 6-2 final.

"Anytime we play our cross-town rival, no matter what their record is, you always want to beat them," Campers head coach Scott Bauer said. "I'm thankful we're playing, and I'm happy we beat Fort Hill today.

"We got a couple runs and that's where the game was won."

After Bratton, who finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run, put Allegany on the board, Eli Wallace walked to set up Darian Bauer at the top of the lineup with men in scoring position.

Bauer won another full-count duel with a run-scoring single up the middle, and Wes Athey dealt the crushing blow to Fort Hill plating two more on another hit to center.

In what could've been a clean inning for the Sentinels, Allegany exited the second up 5-0.

"This has happened to us for years with them," Fort Hill head coach Jeff Brode said. "We handle their one-through-three hitters, and they kill us from six, seven, eight, nine.

"They're the guys that get on base and set things up. You can't have one of those guys get on base, and then have one of the better hitters in the area, Darian Bauer, up with guys in scoring position."

Bauer finished 2 for 3 with a run and a walk, and Athey hit safely once in three at-bats — both stole two bases each.

Yet, it was Allegany's last three hitters that set the scene for that two-headed monster at the top.

Trevan Powell was 0 for 2 but walked once, which translated into the Campers' other run in the sixth. Bratton hit safely two times out of the eight-hole, and Eli Wallace walked twice — and scored twice — from the nine spot.

Story continues

"When you get to the top and you have Darian batting first and Wesley batting second," coach Bauer said. "I think those two kids are our two best hitters."

On the mound, Grant Cain, a Mount St. Mary's commit, allowed just one run on three hits while striking out nine in five innings of work to pick up the win.

Despite being virtually unhittable Friday, Cain struggled at times with his location. Though Cain only walked one batter, he ran several counts full, which in turn got his pitch count up and forced him out after five.

Griffin Madden was just as effective out of the pen, allowing a run in two innings for the save. He too found himself often pitching from behind, which coach Bauer hopes to clean up as soon as possible.

"I love Grant, he's a great kid," coach Bauer said. "Grant and Griffin are good pitchers but ... we need to be mentally tough on that hill. I'm tough on pitchers, and during the game I try not to say too much, but they know the expectation.

"I kind of feel bad for our fielders at times because ... we have to sit here and watch guys waste pitches. It gets their pitch counts up. It's boring. We want our pitchers to pound the strike zone and throw strikes, and we're going to play defense.

"No walks is our goal."

Fort Hill tallied its two runs in the third and seventh innings.

Lance Bender scored the former run with a flair just over Bratton at second base and in front of a sliding Athey in the shallow center field grass. Bender reached all three of his plate appearances. He had a hit, a walk and was hit by pitch.

The hard-throwing Bender was solid in relief, allowing a run in 2 2/3 innings, though he did walk three.

Malakai Webb plated the Sentinels' other run after he scored on a wild pitch in the final inning. Webb started the frame with a leadoff single to end the day 1 for 2 with a walk.

Fort Hill right-hander Bryce Schadt was the losing pitcher. He was 1 for 4 and scored a run at the plate.

The Sentinels (0-3) are at Mountain Ridge on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Allegany (2-1) has a tough stretch of four games in five days, beginning with a date against Southern (3-6) at the Hot Stove Complex today at 11 a.m.

"We want to play as many games as we can because we're thankful," coach Bauer said. "Last time at this time we were doing other things.

"We'll put another guy on the hill and we'll tell him the same thing: 'Pound the strike zone and use your defense.' And we'll get a couple hits."

Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.