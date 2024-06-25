Allegany ranked No. 34 in MaxPreps national softball poll

Jun. 25—CUMBERLAND — Following an unblemished 22-0 season that ended with a second Class 1A state championship in three years, Allegany has been ranked No. 34 in the nation by MaxPreps.

The ranking marks the second national finish for the Campers in three years.

Allegany ended 2022 slotted at No. 14 in the country by MaxPreps after it defeated Patterson Mill, 3-2, in the state championship game. Patterson Mill was riding a 44-game winning streak and was ranked within the Top 10 in the country.

After a letdown in the state quarterfinals last year, Allegany won all 22 of its games in 2024, the final a 9-1 rout of Boonsboro in College Park for the school's fourth state title in school history.

Allegany is the second-highest ranked Maryland squad in the MaxPreps poll. Rising Sun is three spots better at No. 31 after finishing 20-0 and capturing the Class 2A championship.

The ranking is the latest of many postseason honors for Allegany and its ace Penn State-bound pitcher Abi Britton.

Allegany captured its 10th area title, third in a row and sixth in seven seasons.

The Campers are 48-2 in three years under Dave Winner and 61-3 in the last four years, losing just once in the regular season over that span.

Britton was awarded state Player of the Year by both Gatorade and MaxPreps.