Allegany pounds Southern, 11-0, on Senior Night; Britton tosses perfect game

May 2—LAVALE — Allegany was close to perfect on Senior Night against Southern, and Abi Britton was.

The Campers rarely missed a barrel in the early innings, exploding for 10 runs on 13 hits in the first two frames, and the Rams only put the ball in three times — all resulting in outs. Southern's other 12 batters were sat down on strikes.

Behind Britton's perfect game and a three-RBI day by Kylie Hook, No. 1 Allegany routed Southern, 11-0, in five innings.

"We went up to Southern the other night and only scored three runs," Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. "Hit 15 pop-ups. Tonight we were much more disciplined. Overall it was a great win."

Allegany improved to 16-0 with the victory and 6-0 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference, clinching the WestMAC crown with two games to play.

Southern (9-8, 3-4 WestMAC) battled the Campers to a 3-0 defeat in Oakland last week, but that was a distant memory Wednesday as all nine Allegany batters hit safely and four had extra-base hits.

Britton (Penn State), meanwhile, retired all 15 batters she faced and seemingly got stronger as the game wore on, fanning 11 of the game's final 12 batters.

The lone exception was a fly ball hit to left field by Ava Witt, which prompted a raucous celebration from the Southern dugout.

Desi Hilton made the routine grab, but Witt was in disbelief at her contact as she returned to the dugout. All Southern head coach Amber Hill, coaching third at the time, could do was laugh and shake her head.

"It was like she hit a home run. She went nuts," laughed Hill. "She's only a sophomore, doesn't see a lot of playing time. She has quick hands, and for her to make that contact and have that much emotion, it was awesome."

Britton nearly capped the outing with an immaculate inning but missed high on the 0-2 pitch to the final batter. The right-hander got a called strike three one pitch later for the perfecto.

Allegany plated five runs in the first inning on six hits, and it repeated the feat in the second on seven more knocks to blow the game open up 10-0.

"They're going to put the ball in play," Hill said. "They're going to hit it hard. You just hope they hit it to someone, but they hit shots today."

Hook and Sky Porter delivered the big blows of the early innings with a pair of two-RBI hits. Hook's was a single in the first and Porter's a double in the second.

Tyiss Jessie, Maylee Blank and Mackenzie Monahan had RBI hits in the first inning. Hook drove in one on a double in the second, and Sneathen and Jessie had RBI singles.

Sneathen tacked on another in the third with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Riley Gallagher (UMBC) caught another great game behind the plate and went 2 for 3 with two steals. Britton, Hook, Jessie and Blank all had multiple hits.

"We didn't have good selection at the plate," Winner said of Allegany's last meeting with Southern. "We were trying to hit every pitch she threw. ... Sometimes a game like that is good for you. You have to play every inning. You can't just show up and expect to win. I think it was a good wake-up call."

Allegany honored its four seniors before the game: Gallagher, Porter, Hook and Britton. All four were integral members of the Campers' unbeaten state championship squad two years ago.

Bailey Schmidt got the start for Southern and took the loss. Adeline Wilson pitched two innings in relief and Emelee Parks tossed a scoreless seventh.

The Rams have lost three straight to teams with a combined 31-1 record, as defeats to Allegany are sandwiched between a loss to Meyersdale (15-1) on Tuesday.

Southern will look to bounce back at rival Northern on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

"This is a tough week for us," Hill said. "We're very young, so that's a lot to battle. ... No excuses. Everyone saw we hung with them last week, but it was an off day."

Allegany will look to extend its winning streak Friday. The Campers face the Huskies at 2:30 p.m. before the Northern-Southern game.

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.