Allegany places 2 on All-Area boys basketball 1st team; 9 schools make up squad

Jun. 6—Allegany placed two players on the 2023-24 All-Area boys basketball first team, and nine different schools made up the full squad as voted by the area's head coaches.

Coaches were asked to submit nominations from their own teams, which were then compiled into a ballot and redistributed. Fourteen coaches nominated players and 10 returned ballots.

Allegany senior forward Zach Michael was the lone unanimous first-team selection. He was joined on the top squad by teammate Isaiah Fields, a senior, Frankfort senior Cam Layton, East Hardy junior Jordan Teets and Southern junior Jared Haskiell.

Fort Hill senior Deshaun Brown was voted Area Player of the Year and is automatically on the first team. A story on Brown's season was included in a separate story in Wednesday's edition of the Times-News.

Six different schools made up the second team and five of those players were seniors: Hampshire's Jenson Fields, Southern's Isaiah Keller, East Hardy's JW Teets, Bishop Walsh's Rodion Horbasenko and Mountain Ridge's Will Patterson.

Petersburg sophomore Kaleb Kuhn was the lone underclassmen named to the team.

The area's parity was on full display, as 27 different players received at least one vote for All-Area.

Those who received votes but didn't have enough to make the second or first team were given honorable mention honors. A list of those players is at the end of the story.

First Team Zach Michael, Sr., Allegany

No team had an answer for Zach Michael this season, and his dominance in the paint was reflected by the fact that he was the area's lone player to average a double-double.

Michael, named to the All-Western Maryland Athletic Conference first team, led the area in rebounding at 10.6 rebounds per game and was fifth in scoring at 17.3 points per contest.

Michael was also an All-Area first-team football performer at tight end — his second time in three years achieving the feat after suffering a season-ending injury before his junior football season.

He is slated to play football at Frostburg State next fall.

"Zach, in my opinion, was the best all-around player in the area this year," Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. "I don't know if there was anyone that averaged a double-double like he did. He was just dominant around the basket.

"Every coach had to game-plan against him and they did by double teaming him and sometimes with a triple team.That was evident in every game we played.

"I believe the most amazing thing is that he has such a great year after missing his whole junior year with a horrific knee injury. Not too many people could have recovered and been so successful except for Zach. The work he put in to play football and basketball at such a high level was incredible to watch. It's a shame that others didn't recognize that."

Isaiah Fields, Sr., Allegany

Fields' elite athleticism and driving ability gave Allegany a true one-two punch along with Michael on a Campers squad that finished 20-5.

The slashing guard was eighth in the area scoring 16.6 points per game, but he drastically improved his vision in his final scholastic season, adding the ability to drive and kick it to a cutting Michael at the basket — often with a no-look pass.

Fields' 3.4 assists per game was eighth locally and he also averaged 1.8 steals a contest.

Fields joined Michael on the All-WestMAC first team.

"Isaiah had an excellent varsity career as a two-year starter," Eirich said. "He was our vocal leader and another coach on the court. HIs quickness and ability to get to the basket set him apart from just about everyone in the area.

"He was usually met with a help defender whenever he touched the ball. Whenever that happened, he became very efficient at finding the open man in getting his teammates open shots. Isaiah was one of the most gifted athletes that I've had the pleasure to coach."

Cam Layton, Sr., Frankfort

Layton has been a steady scoring option since his sophomore season in Short Gap, West Virginia, and his efficiency was on full display in his senior campaign.

Layton, who will play basketball at WVU Potomac State next season, was fourth in the area shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc and fifth in free-throw percentage at a 75.9% clip (63-83).

The Potomac Valley Conference's Player of the Year' 14.2 points a game ranked 13th locally, and he added 2.5 assists per game in guiding Frankfort to a 15-9 finish.

"Cam is a knockdown shooter," Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said. "He is accurate from everywhere on the floor. Opponents would have to guard him tight on the perimeter, which gave him great opportunities to penetrate to the basket.

"He led us in scoring during his junior and senior seasons. Cam has dedicated himself to the game of basketball. His work ethic helped him develop the skills to be a great basketball player."

Jordan Teets, Jr., East Hardy

There wasn't a more lethal knockdown shooting guard in the area than Teets.

He made at least two 3-pointers in each of his first 12 games and finished with an area-best 79 on the season (3.29 per game) and was the leading scorer on a Class 1A state semifinalist East Hardy team that finished 20-4.

Teets was efficient beyond the arc too, making 79 of his 209 attempts (37.8%), which was the third-best ratio locally.

The All-PVC Division 2 performer was ninth in the area averaging 15.1 points per game and had two steals a night.

"Jordan had a tremendous season," East Hardy head coach Chris Hahn said. "He was never afraid to take a big shot. he wanted the ball when the game was on the line and did a great job of managing expectations when every team figured out he was our best offensive threat.

"He's always got a positive attitude and it spreads to the rest of the team."

Jared Haskiell, Jr., Southern

Haskiell landed on the All-Area team for the second year in a row, this time on the first squad after a second-team nod as a sophomore.

The lanky shooting guard was the area's second-best foul shooter, making 67 of 70 attempts (81.4%), was third in 3-pointers made (63), third in 3s per game (2.63) and sixth in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

An All-WestMAC first-teamer, Haskiell was 10th locally in scoring average (15.0) and tied for 13th in steals (2.0 per game) in helping an improved Southern squad to a 15-9 season.

"There was a small question mark with Jared at the beginning of the season because he was the only one who had not played for this coaching staff," Southern head coach Hunter Broadwater said.

"He quickly squashed that and fit into the system as well as everyone else. His range from behind the arc helps him be very successful in the system. I look forward to seeing what he can do in his senior season."

Second Team Jenson Fields, Sr., Hampshire

Fields capped his career with a second straight All-Area second-team.

The All-PVC first team guard posted averages of 13.6 points (tied for 14th in the area) and 1.5 steals (tied for 26th) and was 11th in free-throw shooting making 53 of 76 attempts (69.7%).

Fields also made 31 3-pointers and 1.29 per game, good for 15th in the area.

"Jenson was a pure scorer for us his whole career," Hampshire head coach Danny Alkire said. "In those three years on varsity he was less than 30 points away from a 1,000-point scorer.

"He was a duel threat as he was a pure shooter who could create any shot but was also hard to stop when he got going downhill. He will be missed around the program."

Isaiah Keller, Sr., Southern

Keller is proof that hard work pays off, and the lefty holds the distinction as the area's only boys basketball player to make at least 40% of his 3-pointers this year.

An All-WestMAC first-team pick, Keller made 69 of 169 treys for an area-leading 40.8%. His 69 3s were the second-most locally, and he was the top foul shooter locally, converting 38 of 45 attempts (84.4%).

Keller had good counting stats too, ending 12th in the area in scoring at 14.4 points per game and tied for 10th in assist average (3.0).

"I was really happy to see Isaiah find success this season because he is one of the most hardworking players I have ever coached," Broadwater said. "Not only did he find success shooting the ball, but also facilitating the offense and getting his teammates good shots.

"Isaiah also stepped up as a leader for this team. The team often looked to him in close games to set the tone and he always showed confidence in himself and his team. I am excited to see what he can do playing at the next level."

JW Teets, Sr., East Hardy

After making the first team as a junior, Teets made it two years on All-Area with a second-team selection.

The All-State point guard was subject to constant attention from East Hardy opponents, but that allowed Teets to find his open teammates like Jordan Teets — netting him 3.7 assists per game, good for sixth in the area.

JW Teets, the PVC Division 2 Player of the Year, averaged 13.4 points (tied for 16th in the area), 2.5 steals (tied for fifth) and 1.48 3s (11th) a contest.

The senior was also third locally in foul shooting making 53 of 67 attempts (79.1%).

"JW was a true point guard and a coach's dream," Hahn said. "He understood what we were trying to accomplish and did a great job leading the team all season."

Rodion Horbasenko, Sr., Bishop Walsh

The lone holdover from Dan Prete's program at Bishop Walsh, the Ukrainian guard faced a significant workload on an inexperienced Spartans squad, and he delivered.

Horbasenko was the area's highest scorer at 21.8 points per game and he scored 415 points in his final season despite missing the first three games.

His best performance came against a solid Mountain Ridge squad, as Horbasenko poured in 30 points on Feb. 2 in an 81-51 defeat.

Horbasenko was fourth locally in foul shooting converting 89 of his 117 tries (76.1%), and his 2.00 3-pointers a game was the fifth-highest mark in the area.

"Rodion Horbasenko is the kind of player who puts the work in even when no one is watching," Bishop Walsh head coach Ryan Mattingly said. "He plays the point guard position unselfishly and time after time makes the right plays on both ends of the court.

"I asked him to score more for us this year because we had such a young inexperienced team. He responded by leading the area in scoring and scored 35 points in our NCSAA championship win."

Will Patterson, Sr., Mtn. Ridge

Patterson had one of the most decorated seasons in area history as quarterback of Mountain Ridge's state runner-up team, and he finished his hardwood career with an All-Area basketball nod.

Also an All-WestMAC second-team selection, Patterson was tief fort 14th locally averaging 13.6 points per game, was tied for 12th in foul shooting percentage (69.4%), eighth in 3s per game (1.71) and tied for seventh in 3-point percentage (34.0%).

Patterson will continue his football career in the fall at Shepherd University.

"Will was our best athlete and we asked him to do a lot of things for our team," Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale said. "He could score by getting to the basket with his athleticism but could also knock down the 3.

"We also tagged him with defending one of our opponent's top players. Will led us in many statistical categories and helped us compete every night out."

Kaleb Kuhn, So., Petersburg

Along with Peyton Tingler, Kuhn formed one of the area's best scoring duos at Petersburg, with Kuhn finishing sixth in the area at 17 points per game.

The athletic wing wasn't afraid to get down in the paint, pulling down 5.6 rebounds per game, and he showed the ability to distribute dishing out 2.3 dimes a contest. His 2.4 steals per game ranked ninth in the area.

"Kaleb is bright kid," Petersburg head coach Stacey Berg said. "The future is bright for him. Kaleb put the works in. He is committed to our program. Kaleb had a good sophomore year. Our staff is proud of his work and dedication to our program. He done everything we asked him to do.

"Kaleb gave us good production on the offensive side. Kaleb is leader. Kaleb understands our offense and what we trying to do. We are proud of his progression and look forward to him continually to grow with our program."

Honorable Mention

Dylan Shaffer (Allegany), David DiNola (Bishop Walsh), Levi Carrington (Calvary), Jabril Daniels (Fort Hill), Cam Lynch (Frankfort), Jordan Gray (Hampshire), Patrick Liller, Jack Stanislawczyk (Keyser), Cameron Breighner (Mountain Ridge), Abe Schilpp (Northern), Donovan Tanouye (Paw Paw), Peyton Tingler (Petersburg), Noah Wilt (Southern), Joshua Burdock, Braylon Ward (Union)

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.