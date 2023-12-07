Allegany, Hampshire win big; Keyser beats Moorefield

Dec. 7—HAGERSTOWN — Zach Michael scored a game-high 22 points and Isaiah Fields added 20 to lead Allegany to an impressive 72-34 season-opening victory over host Broadfording Christian Academy Tuesday evening.

The Campers (1-0) led 18-9 after the first quarter and took control of the contest with a 21-4 second period to lead at halftime 39-13.

Michael and Fields were the only two Campers to score in double figures and Michael had a double-double with 10 rebounds. David Smith added seven points, Blake Powell, Dylan Shaffer and Morgan Milhausen each had six.

No Allegany player had a 3-pointer.

Fields and Powell both had four assists and Shaffer three, who also had five rebounds. Powell made four steals and Smith three.

Michael scored his game-high total on eight baskets and hitting 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Fields made seven field goals and was also 6 of 8 from the line.

Jordan Shaffer led Broadfording with 12 points and Brandon Monroe scored eight.

Allegany is at Northern on Tuesday.

Hampshire 56, Mountain Ridge 36

ROMNEY, W.Va. — Jordan Gray scored 23 points and Trenton Timbrook added 15 to power Hampshire over visiting Mountain Ridge on Tuesday evening in the season opener for both teams.

Gray led the Trojans by making nine baskets, including a 3-pointer, and going 4 of 5 at the line. Timbrook had three 3-pointers out of his five baskets and he made 2 of 3 free throws. Matt Medina added eight points and Jenson Fields four.

Mountain Ridge only had one player in double figures in Cameron Breighner who scored 13 points, making 10 baskets and all three of his free throws. Ian Duncan added eight points and Owen McGeady had seven.

The Trojans never trailed at the breaks, leading 13-4 and 28-12 in the first half, and they took a 45-29 lead into the final quarter.

Hampshire also won the junior varsity game, 36-32. Ayden Blomquist led the Trojans with 10 points and Blane Billmeyer had seven. A.J. Lauder had a game-high 14 for Mountain Ridge. Carter Clites scored seven.

Both teams play Friday at 7:30. Mountain Ridge visits Frankfort while Hampshire hosts Musselman.

Keyser 60, Moorefield 53

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Balanced scoring and a 21-13 advantage in the middle two quarters powered visiting Keyser over host Moorefield in their season openers on Tuesday.

Noah Broadwater and Drew Matlick each scored 12 points, Evan Ack added 11 and Jack Stanislawczyk added 10 for the Golden Tornado. Patrick Liller just missed joining the foursome with nine points.

Ron Greist led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 24 points. Brad Williamson added 15. Greist's points came on nine field goals including three 3-pointers and three free throws out of four. He scored 11 of his points in the first quarter that finished tied at 15-all.

Keyser led 26-22 at halftime and 36-28 after three.

Keyser visits Washington on Friday at 7:30 while Moorefield visits Hampshire for a 1 p.m. game on Tuesday afternoon.