Allegany downs Northern, 4-2, for region title; Madden fans 15

May 15—POTOMAC PARK — Northern surprised Allegany in the region championship last year; it was evident from the first pitch Monday the Campers wouldn't let that happen again.

Bryce Madden pumped three straight fastballs by the first batter of the game, and he struck out 14 more to set the tone. At the plate, the Campers took a page out of Northern's book and played small ball to near perfection.

Madden hit his pitch count in the seventh and Northern put the tying run in scoring position, but Myles Bascelli pitched the winning strikeout to finish off a 4-2 win in the Class 1A West Region I championship game at the Hot Stove Complex.

"Northern is a much-improved baseball team. They're well-coached, and they're a tough out in the playoffs," Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. "To go out and be able to execute the way we did at times, it's very telling of this team. Hopefully it's a good omen for what's to come."

Allegany improved to 20-2 with the victory — its 18th in a row. Northern saw its six-game winning streak come to an end and finishes 11-8.

At the same stage a year ago, Northern stunned the top-seed Campers, 6-5, in a nine-inning thriller en route to the state semifinals.

Allegany blew a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh in that contest, and, while pressure mounted when Northern plated two runs in the seventh on a pair of bases-loaded walks to trail by two, the Campers didn't allow history to repeat itself.

Madden's performance on the mound was the story of the game. The right-handed Glenville State commit struck out five of the game's first six batters and allowed just two base runners through the first six innings.

Landon Yoder singled and Luke Ross walked in the third but both were stranded.

"I felt pretty good," Madden said. "Past couple days, light throwing, just working on fundamental stuff and off-speed. And then this morning, just long toss. Everything went to plan, and it just turned out to be a great day."

Madden had pinpoint command of his fastball and curveball at the onset, and Northern only put the ball in play five times all day.

The righty had two runs charged to him — Wally Brands doubled to lead off the seventh and Cole Folk walked, and both scored on Bascelli walks after Madden exited the game.

"We were very non-competitive at the plate I thought," Northern head coach Phil Carr said. "Take nothing away from Bryce. He pounded the strike zone, had a good breaking ball, spotting his fastball. But when we played him last time, he threw the ball well too, but I thought we had better at-bats."

While Northern had little success at the plate, left-handed pitcher Robert Deatelhauser gave the Huskies a chance allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk in six innings pitched.

His defense let him down, making six errors that equated to two unearned runs.

Those mistakes came back to bite Northern in a two-run ballgame.

"We kind of laid an egg defensively," Carr said. "We kind of reverted back to before when we had those midseason struggles. Robert competed his butt off for us and kept us in a game where we had a chance for a base hit to tie the game for us in the last inning."

At the plate, Allegany used bunts to plate all four of its runs.

Madden singled to lead off the first inning, and Bascelli bunted him to second base. Nobody covered third, allowing Madden to go first-to-third, and a high throw to third allowed Madden to score.

Jackson Resh started the second with a single, moved to second base on a wild pitch and took third on a fly ball by Kane Williams. Josef Sneathen scored him with a suicide squeeze.

After the Campers left the bases loaded in the third, it went back to small ball. Landyn Ansel led off the fourth with a single, Eli Imes bunted him to second and Madden plated him with an RBI single.

Then in the fifth, Kohen Madden nearly hit one out to left field but slipped rounding first for a long single. Resh bunted him over, and Madden scored a batter later when a Williams fly ball to center was dropped.

Allegany had just five base hits — Bryce Madden had two of them — but on a soggy day against a stingy Northern side, the Campers did exactly what Irons wanted at the plate.

"Our goal today was to manufacture a run per inning," the third-year coach said. "We thought that with our pitching, if we could do that, we'd be in really good shape. We didn't exactly do that, but we did enough.

"It was good to see those guys come out and execute. We work on those things all year long for these moments. Not for games when you're winning 10-0, but for these moments. They stepped up."

Allegany now advances to the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row and is guaranteed a home game Friday, which will likely be at 4 p.m.

The Campers are tied for the No. 1 overall seed in Class 1A with Colonel Richardson — a 1-0 winner over St. Michael's Tuesday in the East I championship.

They'll have to await the results of a coin flip to determine their quarterfinal opponent.

"The seeding in baseball is funny because you have some regions that are very strong and some that aren't as strong, and the records aren't always indicative of how good the team is," Irons said.

"It's very possible that we face a very formidable team on Friday, so we better be locked in. At least we have our home-field advantage by having such a good regular season. We better be locked in and ready to play."

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.