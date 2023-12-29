Allegany County schools place 11 on Class 1A All-State teams

Dec. 29—CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Football Foundation released the All-State players in Class 1A on Thursday with several representatives from Allegany County.

Fort Hill led the county with six representatives. Allegany had three players chosen and Mountain Ridge earned a pair of nods.

Carter Hess of the Sentinels, who signed with Division 1 Fordham last week, was chosen as Player of the Year and Zack Alkire was picked as Coach of the Year.

Fort Hill's Jabril Daniels is one of three running backs along with Ben Wells of Brunswick and RJ Wilheim of Patterson Mill.

Logan Vanmeter and Braydin Sines from the Sentinels were two of the offensive line selections.

Dayton Llewellyn from the Miners was also chosen at offensive line.

Perryville's Cy McCall, Ryan Perry of Boonsboro and Andrew Racosky of Brunswick were the other linemen.

Allegany's Zach Michael, who pledged his verbal commitment to Frostburg State on Friday, was picked at tight end.

Mountain Ridge's Will Patterson was chosen as an athlete/quarterback.

The other offensive players were Blake LaBelle, Cambridge South-Dorchester's quarterback and Zyheem Collick, a wide receiver from Snow Hill.

Jorge Diaz Nichols from Catoctin was picked at kicker.

Joining Hess on the defensive line were two of his Sentinel teammates in Bryson Metz and Cooper Silber.

Ben Clark of Perryville and Zion Elee of Joppatowne are the other defensive linemen.

Jackson Resh of Allegany was picked at linebacker. He's joined by Tayshaun Johnson of Perryville and Patterson Mill's Adam Shefcheck.

Kendrick Williams of Joppatowne who is committed to Army was one of the defensive back selections.

He's joined in the secondary by Darian Belzaire from Cambridge South-Dorchester, Jayden Byard of Perryville, Vaughn Cheaton from Lake Clifton and Miles Miller of Havre de Grace.

Allegany's Blake Powell was chosen at punter.

The Maryland Football Foundation announced the consensus all-state team on Friday, however, no area players were selected.