Allegany beats Moorefield; Frankfort defeats Mountain Ridge; East Hardy, Northern win

Apr. 26—MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Myles Bascelli punched out 12 across 6 1/3 innings, leading No. 2 Allegany to a 9-1 win over Moorefield on Thursday.

Bascelli allowed four hits, one unearned run and three walks for the Campers (13-2).

Caedon Wallace led Allegany with three hits and three RBIs.

He hit a solo home run in the third inning that pushed the Campers lead to 5-0.

Bryce Madden added two hits including a double.

Reilly Weese took the loss in six innings for the Yellow Jackets (7-12), allowing nine hits, seven runs and a walk with six strikeouts.

Tyson Arnold and Trevor Baldwin led Moorefield with two hits each.

Allegany hosts No. 3 Frankfort on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Moorefield heads to Pendleton County on Saturday at 11 a.m.

No. 3 Frankfort 13, Mountain Ridge 6

SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Uriah Cutter had four hits and was a home run shy of the cycle in Frankfort's win against Mountain Ridge on Thursday.

Cutter hit a double, a triple and two singles for the Falcons (12-6).

He finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs.

Lanson Orndorf and Jesus Perdew each had two hits and two RBIs.

Blake Jacobs, Rhett Sensabaugh and Kaleb Atkinson also had a pair of hits.

Gunnar Bradshaw earned the win in relief, going 4 2/3 innings.

He allowed five hits, two runs and a walk with three strikeouts.

Garrett Michaels led the Miners (1-12) with three hits.

Parker Ferraro, John Delaney and Bryson Krumpach each had two hits.

Ferraro hit a solo home run in the third inning that gave Mountain Ridge a 4-3 lead.

Both teams play at No. 2 Allegany in their next game.

Frankfort heads to Cumberland on Monday at 4:30 p.m. while Mountain Ridge makes the trip on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 East Hardy 11, Pendleton County 2

BAKER, W.Va. — Evan Hamilton and Garrett VanMeter each had three hits, leading East Hardy's victory over Pendleton County on Thursday.

Hamilton went 3 for 5 with a RBI and a stolen base.

VanMeter went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, also swiping a bag.

Shayne Sisler added two hits with an RBI and a stolen base.

Sisler went the distance for the Cougars (13-5), allowing four hits, two runs and two walks with 11 strikeouts.

The Cougars scored in each of the six innings they batted in.

East Hardy heads to Martinsburg for a double header on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Northern 6, Albert Gallatin 1

ACCIDENT — A complete-game shutout from Robert Deatelhauser led Northern to a victory over Albert Gallatin on Thursday.

Deatelhauser allowed four hits, one unearned run and one walk with seven strikeouts for the Huskies (7-7).

Liam Stewart and Wally Brands each had a pair of hits.

Northern combined to draw 13 walks led by Cole Folk's three.

Stewart, Hunter Livengood and Kyle Broadwater each drew two walks.

The Huskies host Hancock on Monday at 4:30 p.m.