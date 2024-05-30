Allegany alum heads to first NCAA tournament

May 30—HARRISONBURG, Va. — Former Allegany High pitcher and current James Madison University right-hander Griffin Madden will head to his first NCAA tournament this weekend.

The Dukes (34-23) earned an at-large bid, earning its first tournament appearance since 2011.

JMU will face No. 2 seed South Carolina (36-23) on Friday at 2 p.m.

The regional is double elimination, so the winner of the Dukes and Gamecocks faces the winner of North Carolina State (33-20) and Bryant (36-19).

The Dukes went 17-13 in the Sun Belt Conference, which was the best conference record since 2011 when JMU went 21-9 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

In his freshman season, Madden holds a 4.91 ERA.

However, it's mostly because of one bad outing, an April 23 game at Maryland where he allowed two hits, four runs (all earned) and two walks.

In his other eight appearances, across 7 1/3 innings, Madden hasn't allowed a run.

Madden's only allowed a hit in three of the other eight trips to the mound.

He's issued a walk in five trips, but only allowed a run against the Terrapins.

At Allegany, Madden was the first two-time area player of the year, earning back-to-back nods.

Across his junior and senior seasons, he recorded a 1.58 ERA with 167 strikeouts and a 12-1 pitching record.