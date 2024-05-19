Allegany advances to state semifinals with 17-0 win over CMIT North

May 18—LAVALE — No. 3 seed Allegany advanced to the Class 1A semifinals for the sixth time in school history and third in four years, run ruling sixth-seeded CMIT North 17-0 in five innings on Friday.

From the first pitch, it was apparent the difference in talent level.

"It was a good game for us, everybody got to play," Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. "I think we adjusted well to the slow pitch and hit it. I'm just glad we got through it, we're going to the final four."

The Tigers (18-7) were overmatched from the start as the Campers' Abi Britton set the tone.

She threw an immaculate inning to open the game, striking out the side in nine pitches.

"Just try their best, it's hard to hit when all season they don't see pitching like that," CMIT North head coach Dorian Dashmore said of their approach facing Britton.

When CMIT North's pitcher took the circle, Allegany (20-0) was ready to strike.

The Tigers' starter lobbed soft, almost knuckleball-like pitches in and struggled to find the zone.

When Allegany got a pitch to hit, it took advantage.

Riley Gallagher hit a leadoff double, then Mackenzie Monahan drew a four-pitch walk.

Britton stepped in, and on a 3-0 count hit a line drive that just cleared the fence in center for a three-run home run.

After another 1-2-3 inning from Britton in the top of the second, Desi Hilton hit an RBI double to shallow left.

With two on, Britton hit another three-run shot to left, pushing Alco's lead to 7-0.

"It was so much slower than we're used to," Winner said of the knuckleball-like pitching. "Our girls adjusted to it, we knew it was gonna be slow. We saw some video last night, so we prepared for it."

Tyiss Jessie hit a two-run double to right center and Hilton hit a popup that dropped near third base for an RBI hit.

Gallagher then tripled for two runs for her second hit of the inning.

Britton capped off the 10-run second inning with her third hit, an RBI double to left.

Alyson White hit a ground ball past second for an RBI knock in the third, then a ground out to the pitcher drove in another run.

In the fourth, Gallagher sent the first pitch deep to center for a solo shot.

Britton sent a fly to right center for a solo blast and her third home run to conclude the scoring.

Britton threw 50 pitches in five innings with 14 strikeouts, 45 were for strikes.

Britton finished 4 for 4 at the plate with eight RBIs.

"Abi had three home runs and a perfect game, that's pretty daggone good," Winner said.

Gallagher also went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two stolen bases.

Three of her four hits went for extra bases with two doubles and a triple.

Sky Porter added three hits while Monahan and Kylie Hook each had two.

The Campers combined for 20 hits and stole five bases.

Gallagher and Hilton swiped a pair each.

On most of the steals, CMIT North was unable to get a throw off.

The Tigers only made contact on six pitches and only put one in play, a groundout by Neyla Carr in the top of the fifth.

"That was a good way to end it, have somebody make contact," Dashmore said. "Ended on a good note."

CMIT North's starter threw 88 pitches, only 44 were for strikes.

While the Tigers were not credited with an error, the majority of Allegany's hits were on balls that should've been fielded.

Allegany advances to the semifinals on Tuesday at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie.

The Campers will play No. 2 seed Mardela, who beat the reigning Class 1A champion North Dorchester in the East Region II Final 3-0.

The Warriors (24-0) lost in last year's semifinals to Catoctin, who beat Allegany in the quarterfinals 1-0.

Mardela defeated No. 7 seed Bohemia Manor (11-12) on Friday 10-0 in five innings.

"It's gonna be a huge challenge," Winner said. "They're undefeated also, we know they've got two good pitchers that throw with movement and have speed. It should be a great game."

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.