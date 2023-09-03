Allar's strong start lifts Penn State in opener

Sep. 3—STATE COLLEGE — Drew Allar showed early that he's more than just hype.

It took a while longer for the rest of Penn State's highly regarded 2023 squad to show the same in a hard-fought season opener against a dogged old rival.

Making his first career start, Allar had 325 yards and three touchdown passes, and the No. 7 Nittany Lions' defense stood strong on fourth downs in the second half on the way to a 38-15 win over West Virginia in the season opener Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

"Obviously, that's something really good to build on," head coach James Franklin said. "He was extremely poised, mobile for a big guy, does a great job of climbing the pocket and keeping his eyes up. I was very pleased."

Penn State didn't put the game out of reach until the fourth quarter, when Allar found Florida State transfer receiver Malik McClain wide open on a slant. McClain found a block from fellow receiver Liam Clifford and pushed the Nittany Lions ahead by 24 points on the 25-yard score. But it took them a while to get going against a relentless West Virginia rushing attack and hard-nosed quarterback Garrett Greene that combined to keep the game within striking distance deep into the second half.

In his first career action, redshirt freshman backup quarterback Beau Pribula led a late scoring drive that he finished off with a 5-yard touchdown run with six seconds to go to secure the final score. But Penn State's sophomore starting quarterback proved to be the difference when it mattered most.

Allar finished the first half with 214 passing yards, completing 13 of his 18 throws. But the first time he looked down the field set the tone for what made the Nittany Lions successful.

On the fourth play of the season, a first-and-10 from his own 38, Allar avoided a rush from West Virginia end Sean Martin, shuffled up through the pocket, and fired a pass past safety Aubrey Burks that receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith hauled in at the Mountaineers 30 and took into the end zone uncontested for a 7-0 lead.

West Virginia eventually responded behind its solid offensive line to tie the game.

On the second play of the second quarter, the Mountaineers capped a nine-play, 69-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run by sophomore C.J. Donaldson. But Allar had an immediate response.

He completed throws of 15 yards to running back Kaytron Allen, 18 to Harrison Wallace III and another 30-yarder to Lambert-Smith on a cross-field bullet as he scrambled to the right, brining the Nittany Lions to the Mountaineers' 16. Sophomore Nick Singleton capped the drive out of the T-formation with a 2-yard charge into the end zone for a 14-7 lead that Penn State ultimately took into the half.

It should have been a bigger lead, though.

Penn State drove deep into West Virginia territory on both of its drives following the Singleton score, including a charge in the last minute that saw the Nittany Lions pick up first downs on their first three plays after a West Virginia punt. Both those drives ended with sophomore kicker Sander Sahaydak hooking field goals wide right, one from 38 yards, the second from 34.

Another transfer, Columbia's Alex Felkins, took over the kicking duties in the second half and drilled a 25-yard attempt on the first play of the fourth quarter that gave the Nittany Lions a 24-7 lead. But by then, the Nittany Lions defense finally started to live up to its dominant reputation forged in the latter part of the 2022 season.

West Virginia managed just 121 total yards on its first four drives of the second half, and the Lions twice stopped them on downs thanks to linebacker Abdul Carter's penchant for making big plays in big moments.

On one, he rushed the middle and forced an errant throw from Greene, leading to the drive that ended with Felkins' field goal. On the next West Virginia drive, Carter sacked quarterback Nicco Marchiol on a fourth down, giving Penn State the ball in West Virginia territory.

"The biggest thing in the second half was, we were able to get off the field on third- and fourth-down," Franklin said. "Their offensive line is good, and I think the quarterback does a phenomenal job. It's going to be good for us in the long term, seeing that type of mobility from the quarterback position."

