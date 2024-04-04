Allan Lamb's charity ride training disrupted by potholes in Northamptonshire

Allan Lamb will ride from Rome to Nice to raise money for charity [Getty Images]

Former England cricket captain Allan Lamb said his training for a 1,600-km (995-mile) charity bike ride has been disrupted by potholes.

The 69-year-old plans to cycle from Rome to Nice in 10 days with ex-England rugby union captain Lawrence Dallaglio.

Lamb, who has been training in and around Northampton, said the county had "the worst roads I've ever been on".

West Northamptonshire Council said it was making "significant steps" in dealing with road surface issues.

The two sportsmen will set off for the French Riviera city from the Italian capital on 21 April and they have already raised more than £13,000 for the Dallaglio RugbyWorks charity which is running the "Cycle Slam".

The charity works with young people aged 12-18 who have been excluded from school.

Lamb said the charity uses rugby to support youngsters and "bring them back [to education] through sport".

"Sport does so much for people," he said.

The South African-born batsman spent 18 season at Northants and also captained the side, as well as playing 79 tests and 122 one day internationals for England.

Lawrence Dallaglio founded the RugbyWorks charity in 2017 [PA Media]

Lamb told BBC Radio Northampton he initially agreed to cycle for half the distance, but he was asked by Dallaglio to complete the full 10 days.

"I accepted. It's going to be tough, but I've been training now for nine weeks," he said.

Lamb, who had treatment for prostate cancer in 2022, said he had been doing most of his preparation on a static bike, adding: "As soon as I see a gap in the weather I get out on the road."

But he described Northampton as "pothole city" saying the roads in neighbouring counties such as Leicestershire and Warwickshire were "fantastic".

He fears the potholes on the county's roads will damage his bike and said he has to "divert past" them when he rides.

West Northamptonshire Council, which is responsible for the roads in and around Northampton, said it was "working to prioritise and complete works as quickly as possible".

"We are making significant steps to improve the condition of our roads by deploying new technology and advancing our fleet, with methods that are proven to drive efficiencies and provide a quality service."

